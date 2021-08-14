India vs England 2021: Hopefully This is Not my Last Time at Lord's, Says James Anderson

The Lord’s does seem to get the best out of me, veteran England seamer James Anderson said on Friday, after grabbing his seventh five-wicket haul at the iconic venue.

With his fourth five-for against India at the Lord’s, the 39-year-old Anderson became the oldest pacer to achieve the feat in Tests since 1951.

“There’s something that is extra bit special about Lord’s, certainly for me. It just seemed to bring the best out of me. The last few times I’ve come here, you kind of think, well, this was my last time playing here so you want it to be a good performance," Anderson said.

“The place I made my debut. The place I got my first five-wicket haul. And to get seven here is incredible. I don’t know how I did it. Hopefully, it’s not my last time here, and hopefully, it’s not my last time on the honours board,” he added.

England skipper Joe Root’s performance with the bat and his handling of the team in the last years few years has been amazing, the veteran seamer added on Friday.

Root once again showed his class with an unbeaten knock and did not let India dictate terms in the second Test here on Friday, after Anderson picked up his 31st five-wicket haul in the format.

“Absolutely, he’s been amazing. Throughout his career, and in this last 12 months in particular with everything that we’ve been through with the pandemic and pressure on this team, to be able to captain the side, and perform the way he has is nothing more than superhuman," Anderson said at the end of day two’s proceedings.

“I couldn’t speak highly enough of him, and every time he goes out, he just shows the class and today was exactly that."

Root, who was the lone ranger for England in the rain-marred opening Test with scores of 64 and 109, again looked solid and remained unbeaten on 48 to help the home team reach 119/3 at stumps.

In the process, Root surpassed former England captain Graham Gooch (8,900 Test runs) as the country’s second highest scorer and now trails only Alastair Cook.

In reply to India’s 364 all out, England lost opener Dom Sibley and comeback man Haseeb Hameed in successive balls to be 23/2 inside 15 overs before Root and Rory Burns (49) rebuilt their innings with an 85-run stand.

“He looked class from ball one, got through the hat-trick ball which can sort of put you under pressure but he played it quite comfortably," Anderson said.

“Maybe everyone else in the dressing room when you see a captain go out play that that first ball and hat-trick ball, it does seem to have a really calming effect on the dressing room. So, I’m sure he’s much more confident."

England trailed by 245 runs with Root and Jonny Bairstow at the crease.

“We are in a decent position. I know we still have a lot of hard work to do but pretty pleased with the way we are."

