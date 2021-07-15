India vs England 2021: 'I Fear For The Hundred & The Indian Test Series Unless The Isolation Laws Change' - Michael Vaughan After Pant Tests Covid-19 Positive

Former England captain and outspoken cricket commentator and analyst Michael Vaughan has reacted sharply after Rishabh Pant tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of India’s marquee five-Test series against England which starts on the 4th of August. Vaughan suggested that the stringent quarantine and bio-bubbles were making players step out of protected areas and this could severely hamper the Hundred and the Test series against India.

Pant tested positive for Covid-19 a week back after apparently visiting Wembley to watch the big Euro match between England and Germany. He has been isolated at his acquaintance’s place and will not join the rest of the side in Durham - India are set to play a three-day warm-up fixture against a County Select XI at the Riverside Ground at Chester-le-Street in Durham from the 20th of July.

It is understood that Pant has been afflicted by the Delta variant which has led to a rising number of cases in England in the last few weeks. In news coming in, a staff member of the Indian team has also tested positive and reports suggest that three coaching staff members have been isolated and will not join the team bubble in Durham.

Former England skipper Vaughan suggested that the isolation laws were too strict and needed to be amended to avoid a situation like what has transpired with Pant.

“I fear for the Hundred & the Indian Test series unless the isolation laws change. We are bound to have cases as is the case with @RishabhPant17," said Vaughan on Twitter.

Vaughan was also worried about the Ashes series which gets underway in Australia from early December and feared that a number of big players could pull out from the prestigious series unless there is a change to the bubbles and quarantine laws in cricket.

“Plus further down the line I fear the Ashes could be hugely affected with players pulling out unless bubbles/quarantine rules change!"

Meanwhile Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina wished Pant a speedy and healthy recovery from the virus.

