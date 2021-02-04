India vs England 2021: Ind vs Eng, 1st Test Match– Chennai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India vs England

​IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Chennai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Both the teams will be putting in their best, looking forward to the upcoming ICC Test Match series.

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test Match: Chennai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Virat Kohli’s Indian team will take on England in the first of the four Tests at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (February 05). Joe Root’s England side have beaten Sri Lanka 2-0 in their last Test series and will look to give India a stern challenge. India, on the other hand, come on the back of a convincing victory against Australia.

India vs England Chennai MA Chidambaram Stadium Weather Forecast

Chennai will be the normal hot and sultry on all the five days and there is no chance of rain as per the weather forecast. England, a side which is coming from Sri Lanka, should not be out of place as the conditions are quite similar.

Chennai can get incredibly hot in the afternoons and this will test the fitness of the players. Owing to the weather, the conditions can be quite conducive to reverse swing and the pitch too dries up, which assists the spinners.

India vs England Chennai MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch has been a talk of town over the last week. Since, there has been no cricket played on this ground owing to the pandemic, the curator has gone ahead with a pitch which has a healthy covering of grass two days before the match. As per the curator, this pitch is expected to be a perfect Test surface – one that will assist the seamers on the first morning and then will be a good surface to bat on for the next couple of days and then, it will start breaking to assist the spinners.

Last 5 Test matches: India bt England by innings and 75 runs (Dec 16-20 2016); India bt Australia by 8 wickets (Feb 22-26, 2013); India bt England by 6 wickets (Dec 11-15, 2008); India drew with South Africa (Mar 26-30, 2008); India drew with Sri Lanka (Dec 2-6, 2005)

India vs England 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: India vs England 1st Test

WHEN: February 05 at 9.30 am IST

WHERE: Chennai

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar app, Hotstar.com