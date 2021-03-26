- Match 16 - 22 Apr, 2021Match Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
India vs England 2021: Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI Match – Pune Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India vs England
Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI Match – Pune Weather Forecast and Pitch Report l The weather in Pune will be pleasant as the day progress on.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: March 26, 2021, 9:12 AM IST
Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI Match: After bagging the first ODI match, England will be looking to make a comeback and keep the series alive when they clash with India in the second match at the MCA Stadium in Pune. England looked to be in charge for most of the 1st ODI, but India won the critical moments to go 1-0 up in the series.
India vs England 2nd ODI: Pune MCA StadiumWeather Forecast
The weather in Pune will be pleasant as the day progress on. It tends to cool down significantly in the evenings and this should assist the team batting second. Also, there is a bit of assistance for the pacers up front, but under the influence of dew, batting conditions improve and this should be the template even for the second match.
India vs England 2021 Full Coverage
England won the toss and bowled first in the 1st ODI and this could well be the decision the captain makes if he wins the toss.
India vs England 2nd ODI: Pune MCA Stadium Pitch Report
The average first innings score in Pune is around 280, but this score could see an increase as the batsmen need to bide their time up front against the new ball as the pitch tends to settle down and as the ball becomes older.
However, under lights and as the dew falls, it becomes an absolute belter to bat on. Hence, teams prefer to chase scores here, but as India showed in the first ODI, the bowlers too can have an impact on the match with their variations. Bowlers who hit the deck find more assistance from the surface.
Last 5 ODI matches: Australia bt India by 72 runs (Oct 13 2013); India bt England by 3 wickets (Jan 15, 2017); India bt New Zealand by 6 wickets (Oct 25, 2017); West Indies beat India by 43 runs (Oct 27, 2018); India beat England by 66 runs (Mar 23, 2021)
India vs England 2nd ODI 2021 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: India vs England
WHEN: March 26, 2021, 01:30 PM IST
WHERE: MCA Stadium,Pune
TELECAST: Star Sports Network
LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar app, Hotstar.com
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking