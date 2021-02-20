India vs England 2021: Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia Named in India's T20 Squad Against England India have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming five match T20 series against England. All the five games will be played in Ahmedabad's brand new Motera Stadium which will also play host to the last two Test match of the series.

Virat Kohli will lead and Rohit Sharma also returns as the T20 Vice Captain. But most importantly Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav has been picked in this squad too. Yadav made a special fan following for himself when he had a staredown with India captain Virat Kohli during the IPL in UAE. He has remained a consistent performer over the years in domestic cricket and many thought it was time that he gets his due. Finally at 30, he is very close to an India debut.

Besides them, Rahul Tewatia has also been named. The 27-year-old Tewatia slammed five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell at the IPL to win a splendid game for Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan has also been rewarded for his superb show at the IPL 2020 where he accounted for 516 runs at an astounding average of 57. Varun Chakrawarthy also got a place. The Tamil Nadu spinner got injured and was taken off after being named in the T20 squad for Australia tour.

India beat Australia when the last time they took field in T20 cricket. Meanwhile Indian players reached Ahmedabad yesterday and were mighty impressed with the facilities that were on offer.

Here is the squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.