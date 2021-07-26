India vs England 2021: It's Official - Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav Called Up to Test Squad

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as injury replacements for India’s Test matches in England beginning next month and will travel to the country at the end of the ongoing T20I series in Sri Lanka.

After days of speculation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally confirmed that Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan (who was among reserve players) and Washington Sundar have been injured and ruled out of the entire series.

Gill had even reached home without any official intimation from the BCCI.

“All-rounder Washington Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour," said the BCCI in a statement.

“Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India’s tour of England," added the statement.

“Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India," said the statement further.

Shaw and Yadav, who has been among runs in the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka and scored a half-century on Sunday, were confirmed as replacements in the same statement.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements," it said further.

The selection panel has also moved opener Abhimanyu Easwaran to the main squad as apparent from the fresh squad named in the media release.

The board also confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has joined the team after recovering from Covid-19. It also stated that bowling coach Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran have completed their self-isolation in London and have now joined the Indian team in Durham.

India begin their five-Test series against England in Nottingham on August 4.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

Standby players: M Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla

