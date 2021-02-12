India vs England 2021: Key Battles To Watch Out For India clash with England in the second Test in Chennai from the 13th of February. The series opener saw a number of fascinating contests within the larger battle of the match - Joe Root vs R Ashwin, James Anderson vs Cheteshwar Pujara and Jack Leach vs Rishabh Pant to name a few. With the series only heating up after England's win, expect these mini-battles to only get spicier and add fire to the encounter.

India clash with England in the second Test in Chennai from the 13th of February. The series opener saw a number of fascinating contests within the larger battle of the match - Joe Root vs R Ashwin, James Anderson vs Cheteshwar Pujara and Jack Leach vs Rishabh Pant to name a few. With the series only heating up after England's win, expect these mini-battles to only get spicier and add fire to the encounter.

India vs England 2021: Pant the Batsman More Than Adequately Makes Up For Pant the Wicket-keeper

We look at three battles which could potentially decide the outcome of the match.

1. Shubman Gill vs Stuart Broad

Shubman Gill has had a great start to his Test career. He looked in fine touch in the first innings in Chennai and registered a sublime fifty in the second. Two things stand out for Gill - his timing and the high percentage of runs he gets in boundaries. It will not be easy against one of the most successful fast bowlers in Test cricket history - Stuart Broad. The England veteran bowls an impeccable line and length and has the ability to move the ball in both the directions. He could trouble the Indian opener outside the off stump and surprise him with one that nips back in sharply.

2. Virat Kohli vs Moeen Ali

Virat Kohli was dismissed by the off-spinner, Dom Bess in the first innings in Chennai. While Bess has been rested for the second Test, Moeen Ali, his likely replacement could be more than a handful with his intelligent bowling on what is expected to be a fast turner at Chepauk. Ali has an excellent record in Test cricket for a batting all-rounder and has picked 181 wickets in just 60 Tests at a strike rate of 60.6. Kohli tends to get stuck in the crease and not use his feet against the spinners - this could be his undoing especially if the wicket offers quick turn. It would be interesting to see whether the Indian captain tries to attack Ali and hit him out of his line and length early in his spell.

India vs England 2021: Top Five Players To Watch Out For

3. Joe Root vs R Ashwin

This is the battle that will define the match. Root won battle 1. It was a brilliantly crafted innings by Root. Ashwin was on top initially inducing the edge and a false shot on many occasions early on Day 1 of the series opener in Chennai. But as Root spent more time in the middle, his confidence grew and he started taking on Ashwin thereafter hitting him for a few boundaries. Root adopted the sweep shot to perfection but it may not be as simple in the second Test at the same venue. The wicket is expected to offer fast turn and Ashwin could be lethal on his home ground in helpful conditions. Will the off spinner give the ball more flight against Root? Will he adopt a line outside the off stump or start with middle and leg? Will Root attack Ashwin by using his feet or show respect? A fascinating contest awaits.​