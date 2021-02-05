India vs England 2021-'Learn from Rangana Herath'-Graeme Swann to Jack Leach

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England (TEST)
ENG vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test TEST, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 05 February, 2021
India vs England 2021-'Learn from Rangana Herath'-Graeme Swann to Jack Leach
Leach doesn't bowl at the pace Monty Panesar bowled in 2012 but his consistency impresses Swann. England will play four Test matches in India.
- PTI
- Updated: February 5, 2021, 3:51 PM IST
Graeme Swann, the architect of England's famous series win in India in 2012, wants left-arm spinner Jack Leach to bowl a "boring" line and length to be successful in the four Tests against Virat Kohli's team. Leach and offie Dom Bess face an enormous challenge having not bowled in India before. Moeen Ali is the only spinner with experience of Indian conditions but he is not playing the first Test that began in Chennai on Friday.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Blog | Live Score
"What you see is what you get with him. He's a no-frills left-arm spinner, who runs up and pitches it on the stumps. I'd tell him very simply to watch what Herath used to do for Sri Lanka. "That's the blueprint for Leach: run up, put it on the spot, be metronomic, and be almost deadly boring in the way he operates in India," Swann, who was the leading wicket taker in India's last series defeat at home, was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'.
Injured Axar Patel Out of First Test; Rahul Chahar and Shahbaz Nadeem Added to Squad
Leach doesn't bowl at the pace Monty Panesar bowled in 2012 but his consistency impresses Swann. "India's batsmen will respect a good ball, and he doesn't bowl very many bad ones. Generally, Indian batsmen will play the long game. That's brilliant for him because it gives him the chance to get into a rhythm and find his groove. He can definitely be consistent enough to hold down an end," he said.
However, Swann doesn't expect the same consistency from Bess but sees him doing well for England in the long-term."The fact that Dom is still young and hasn't bowled a great number of overs in his life means that he's not as consistent as he might be in the future. It's a tricky one, because Bess is a wicket-taker," Swann said."He didn't bowl particularly well in Sri Lanka and I think he'd admit that, but he took 12 wickets and he does bowl wicket-taking balls," he added.
One of England's finest spinners, Swann sees Bess developing into a world-class bowler. "I saw Mo (Ali) say he's hungry to play after 18 months away and if he's fit and going well, I would prefer the shape he gets when he drifts it away and gets dip to Bess' shape which drifts in, because he doesn't finish his action off all the time."
"I think it's a mental thing and that he might not be believing in himself, but with good mentoring and support he'll nail that. He's going to be brilliant, and he'll be brilliant for England over a 10-year period. It's just about getting there."Swann also feels the obsession with Ashes is not helping England."In 2012, we went to India and we won. We had a bloody brilliant team but we won a series against a very fine side, and the next time we went, not a single lesson had been learned so we lost 4-0. I don't think we'd taken it seriously because the focus is so much on going to Australia to win the Ashes.
"We've taken our eye off the ball. India are actually the best out team in the world these days, especially in India, so I hope this time that we can get back to competing over there."Taking 20 wickets on a regular basis will be a struggle: it's an awesome seam attack and they've got it in them once or twice in the series, especially in the day-night match, but whether they can do it in all four games in yet to be seen," said Swann.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking