India vs England 2021: Local Boy Washington's 'Sundar' Innings A Lesson in Batting For India's Top-Order There was a lot of local flavour on display this morning for India at the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk in Chennai. Under pressure with the famed top and middle order back in the pavilion and with the follow-on looming large on India, Chennai-born Washington Sundar and R Ashwin put their hands up and put together an invaluable 80-run stand for the seventh-wicket digging the home team out of a deep hole prolonging the innings, making England sweat and tire in the heat and humidity and forcing them to bat again in the third innings.

While Ashwin signaled a return to form with the bat with a fine 31 defying the England bowlers for 91 deliveries, it was the 21 year old, the junior off-spinner who led the way with the bat in a potentially match-saving partnership between the two local heroes. Sundar who came out to bat yesterday at the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket with the score at 192, was unbeaten on a dogged 33 overnight.

Sundar looked confident taking a good stride and a solid defense to keep both Dom Bess and Jack Leach at bay in the final session on Day 3. He had got off the mark with a beautiful cover drive off the left-armer - a shot Ganguly and Gower would be proud of! He was swift on his feet and made excellent use of the crease going forward and back judging the line and length of the ball to perfection. Sundar deposited Bess for two boundaries - a straight drive which seemed like a mere push followed by a backfoot cut through point. After scoring 14 off 18 deliveries with Rishabh Pant at the other end Sundar shut shop after his dismissal and showcased his defensive prowess making sure India did not lose another wicket. He was sure where his off stump was, left well and was compact in defense.

Apart from his drop by Jofra Archer off the bowling of Jack Leach it was a near chanceless batting performance by Sundar. In between he produced some glorious boundaries - a drive wide of mid-off off Ben Stokes followed by another one against the turn between cover and mid off off Leach. He remained unbeaten on 33 off 68 deliveries. The two Chennai boys had defied the England bowlers for 17.2 overs.

Having set the base on Day 3, Sundar batted like a champion on Day 4. He crunched Bess to the right of cover to start proceedings on the penultimate day and did not look back. With the new ball a few overs away the Chennai boys decided to attack and get a few boundaries of the spinners. Sundar soon registered his second fifty in just his second Test caressing Leach for a splendid boundary. It was a classy innings from a classy number 7!

Sundar then welcomed Archer hammering him for a four beating mid-on - his straight bat and perfect head position the hallmarks of that shot. The local duo had scored 41 runs off the first 10 overs - including 7 boundaries through majestic cover and off drives. England took the new ball in the middle of the 82nd over. The first ball from the red cherry took off from a length and hit Sundar high on the bat.

Sundar changed tactics. From attacking the old ball he was circumspect against the new one aware of the threat posed by it from Anderson and Archer. He let Ashwin go for the boundaries while he was solid at one end. From 57 off 91 deliveries he had moved to 58 adding just one more run in the next 14 deliveries he faced till the time Ashwin was dismissed. It was important for India to not only score runs but also bat out time and overs - this would mean that they would have to face that many less number of overs trying to save the Test in the third or fourth innings.

The Chennai pair had put together 80 playing out nearly 30 overs (178 deliveries) - which basically meant that they had denied the England bowlers for an entire session of play - in terms of number of balls they had out-played the Pujara-Pant partnership which had faced 145 deliveries.

Sundar again showed excellent judgment - aware that he only had the tail left at the other end he mixed caution with aggression defending the good balls but putting the bad ones away to the boundary. After being beaten by Anderson a few times with the new ball Sundar launched himself into a drive back over England's great head for a glorious straight six. He took another four and six off Joe Root before running out of partners as India were bowled out for 337.

Sundar had remained undefeated on a magnificent 85 off 138 deliveries and significantly occupied the crease for 201 minutes. He had scored 85 of the 145 team runs (58.62%) from the time he had come out to bat. He had not only added precious runs and batted time and overs but also tired out England's bowlers in the heat and humidity of Chennai. His innings had ensured that England were forced not to enforce the follow-on which would have proved to be disastrous for India.

Sundar had given a lesson in batting to the Indian top and middle order - both against pace and spin. And maybe just maybe done enough to make sure that India has a fighting chance of saving the series opener in his home town of Chennai.

The local boy had produced a splendid innings in his first Test on home soil in his home town of Chennai. Living up to his father's dreams, Washington's batting did not let his name down and was indeed 'Sundar'.

