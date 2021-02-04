- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
Looking Forward to Good Starts From Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill in the Series: Virat Kohli
Ahead of the India-England series, India captain Virat Kohli addressed the media. Here's what he said.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 4, 2021, 4:53 PM IST
Ahead of the India-England series, India captain Virat Kohli addressed the media. Here's what he said:
"The fact that Jinks (Rahane) mentioned what he did because the relationship between us and the whole team is one of trust: we only want India to win. He fulfilled his role with flying colours in Australia." #INDvENG
— CricketNext (@cricketnext) February 4, 2021
"Yes, Rishabh (Pant) will start tomorrow. He had a massive impact in Australia and is in a good head space and we want to continue with him. He's come along nicely after the IPL and he's worked hard in his fitness and his game. We were very happy to see him flourish." #INDvENG
— CricketNext (@cricketnext) February 4, 2021
"We are looking forward to giving Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill a long rope as openers. We look forward to good starts from them in all the Test matches we play" - Virat Kohli. #INDvENG #ENGvIND
— CricketNext (@cricketnext) February 4, 2021
"Our team's identity is one we have created over the years - we always want to win and draw is last resort. We have persisted with this will to win match by match, series by series. When we saw the results, we realised this is how we want to play" - Virat Kohli. #INDvENG #ENGvIND
— CricketNext (@cricketnext) February 4, 2021
"Big congratulations to Joe (Root), playing 100 Tests is no mean feat and he has many more Tests ahead of him. The 'Big Four' talk is media created; we know impact players when we see them and he is one of them. His wicket is one we will prize." - Virat Kohli. #INDvENG #ENGvIND
— CricketNext (@cricketnext) February 4, 2021
"Becoming a father has been the greatest moment of my life. I can't compare it to a series win. But the connection to the team doesn't go away even if I'm not there. We are invariably connected and I was watching all the action." - Virat Kohli. #INDvENG #ENGvIND
— CricketNext (@cricketnext) February 4, 2021
India vs England 2021: Looking Forward to Good starts from Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill in the Series
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking