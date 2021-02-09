India vs England 2021: MCG Hundred Notwithstanding, Rahane's Recent Numbers A Cause of Big Concern For India

- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 04 - 08 Feb, 2021Match Ended272/10(114.3) RR 2.38298/10(102.0) RR 2.92
PAK
SA201/10(65.4) RR 3.06274/10(91.4) RR 2.99
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England 2021: MCG Hundred Notwithstanding, Rahane's Recent Numbers A Cause of Big Concern For India
Ajinkya Rahane scored one of the great Test hundreds at the MCG to level the series for India Down Under. He led India's fightback and inspired a dramatic turnaround. But there is another uncomfortable truth which the Indian fans and selectors need to confront. And that is the form of India's number 5 since 2020. From the tour to New Zealand till the end of the Chennai Test in 2021, Rahane has an aggregate of 360 runs in 7 Tests (14 innings) at an average of 27.69 with just one hundred (MCG) and no fifty!
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: February 9, 2021, 6:39 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane scored one of the great Test hundreds at the MCG to level the series for India Down Under. He led India's fightback and inspired a dramatic turnaround which eventually culminated in the team defying all odds, controversies and injuries and registering a sensational 2-1 win against the hosts in what was their greatest series triumph in Test history. Rahane, in the absence of Virat Kohli led the side brilliantly making all the right moves on and off the field. There is no debating this.
WTC Points Table: England Win Hurts India Chances, Latter Need to Take Series 2-1 to Qualify
But there is another uncomfortable truth which the Indian fans and selectors need to confront. And that is the form of India's number 5 since 2020. From the tour to New Zealand till the end of the Chennai Test in 2021, Rahane has an aggregate of 360 runs in 7 Tests (14 innings) at an average of 27.69 with just one hundred (MCG) and no fifty! If we remove the magnificent 112, Rahane has scored just 248 runs in the other 13 innings at a paltry average of 20.67 with a highest score of 46. These are very poor returns for a proper middle order batsman occupying the crucial number 5 position in the XI. With a 5+1+5 combination at home, India cannot afford to have their number 5 batsman out of form for a considerable length of time - it prolongs their lower-order and tail and puts enormous pressure on the top 4.
Rahane has spent a total of just 930 minutes on the crease in these 13 innings, which translates to approximately 72 minutes or a little over an hour of batting in the middle every time he has walked to bat. That is just not enough to build a substantial innings and contribute significantly. He has, on an average, faced just 49 deliveries per outing in these 13 innings. Rahane has six scores of under-10 which suggests a very high failure rate for the batsman in this time-frame. He has been dismissed in the 20s thrice, once in the 30s and twice in the 40s in this period indicating that whenever he has got a start, barring the century in Melbourne, Rahane has thrown it away and not been able to convert it into a significant score for his team. This raises questions on his temperament - Rahane is not putting a price on his wicket as he should.
India vs England: Our Body Language & Intensity Was Not Up to Mark, Says Virat Kohli
Amongst the 56 batsmen who have aggregated a minimum of 200 runs since 2020, Rahane's batting average places him as low as number 53! With India in trouble having already lost three wickets for 70 odd on the board in the first innings in Chennai, Rahane came down the track and only managed to scoop a full toss off Dom Less to Joe Root at short cover - poor shot selection and then even poorer execution. He departed for one. Having survived a close leg before shout the previous delivery, Rahane left a gap between bat and pad and saw his stumps shattered off the very next delivery by Anderson in the second innings. He exited for a duck.
The thing about great batsmen and what separates them from the average and good ones is when they hit form they strike big - not only in that innings and that particular match but in the whole series and the series after and may be the entire season and year. That has not happened with Rahane. Against all odds he produced a majestic match-winning hundred under pressure at the MCG but could not follow that up with even one more substantial innings for the remainder of the series. Without Virat Kohli that could have proven to be disastrous for India had Cheteshwar Pujara not batted like Pujara and India not found new heroes in Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar.
Rahane has been one of India's finest at number 5 having produced some great innings overseas when others have failed around him. Sure, he may be going through a lean patch but playing just 5 specialist batsmen in India, it is costing the home team big time. With the likes of KL Rahul warming the bench there might be a case to give Rahane a break just to give him a breather away from the pressure and demands of performing in these strenuous Covid-19 times.
If he continues to fail and not perform consistently questions will be raised about his place in the XI especially if India are further challenged by England in the ongoing series. As great a knock as that was Rahane's current batting numbers cannot be camouflaged forever by what he achieved as a batsman in Melbourne or as a captain in Australia.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking