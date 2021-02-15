- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
India vs England 2021: Mohammed Siraj's Reaction to R Ashwin's Hundred is Winning the Internet
What caught the eye of the fans was not Ashwin's ease of batting on the Chepaul track nor was it Ashwin's uncharacteristically jubilant celebration, but his non-striker Mohammed Siraj's absolute elation on seeing his partner reach the milestone.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 15, 2021, 3:58 PM IST
R Ashwin registered his 5th Test hundred on Day 3 of the second Test as India piled on the misery on England bowlers setting the visitors a target of 482 to win. After India had lost five wickets in the first session, Ashwin combined with Virat Kohli to take the game away from England with a stand of 94 runs for the sixth wicket with the skipper, who made 62; and then added further 84 runs to the India total with the tail. He reached his 100 with streaky edge and in front of the home crowd, it was a special moment for the off-spinner. The knock was the third time Ashwin has picked up five wickets and scored a century in a Test match.
IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE BLOG | IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORECARD
Ashwin also proved with his batting that there are no demons in the pitch as has been hinted by many former England cricketers after the visitors were bundled out for 134 in their first innings. However, what caught the eye of the fans was not Ashwin's ease of batting on the Chepaul track nor was it Ashwin's uncharacteristically jubilant celebration, but his non-striker Mohammed Siraj's absolute elation on seeing his partner reach the milestone.
A moment to cherish forever! @ashwinravi99 gets his Test💯 in Chennai and Md. Siraj erupts in joy. The dressing room stands up to applaud.🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #INDvENG @paytm pic.twitter.com/ykrBhsiTbl
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021
Oh man look at Siraj ❤
This team is ❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/LpucU4kwhJ
— jd (@j_dhillon7) February 15, 2021
Most selfless person our Siraj anna
Well Played @ashwinravi99 ... Outstanding century.#Ashwin#Siraj#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WmvYuXE03Z
— Harish (@reddyharish543) February 15, 2021
The first image that comes to mind about Ashwin’s masterclass 100! Just look at this gem of a guy Siraj and the way he celebrates his teammates achievement! Nothing is bigger than celebrating others victory as your own #INDvEND pic.twitter.com/Zamx1h33dJ
— Kamal Prakash (@dirKamalPrakash) February 15, 2021
#Siraj to @ashwinravi99 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/H0GLBy4ZqC
— Peaky ßlinders ✨ (@SobinTweetz) February 15, 2021
Joy on the face of Mohammed Siraj when Ravi Ashwin reached his century. A complete team man Siraj is, what a character #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/QYPqHRegPH
— ARUN KARTHICK (@Arun28143141) February 15, 2021
SIRAJ APPRECIATION POST.
This guy’s just so pure♥️ pic.twitter.com/agnNtmZ9Xw
— Keerti (@keertieyy) February 15, 2021

Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking