India vs England 2021: Mohammed Siraj's Reaction to R Ashwin's Hundred is Winning the Internet What caught the eye of the fans was not Ashwin's ease of batting on the Chepaul track nor was it Ashwin's uncharacteristically jubilant celebration, but his non-striker Mohammed Siraj's absolute elation on seeing his partner reach the milestone.

R Ashwin registered his 5th Test hundred on Day 3 of the second Test as India piled on the misery on England bowlers setting the visitors a target of 482 to win. After India had lost five wickets in the first session, Ashwin combined with Virat Kohli to take the game away from England with a stand of 94 runs for the sixth wicket with the skipper, who made 62; and then added further 84 runs to the India total with the tail. He reached his 100 with streaky edge and in front of the home crowd, it was a special moment for the off-spinner. The knock was the third time Ashwin has picked up five wickets and scored a century in a Test match.

Ashwin also proved with his batting that there are no demons in the pitch as has been hinted by many former England cricketers after the visitors were bundled out for 134 in their first innings. However, what caught the eye of the fans was not Ashwin's ease of batting on the Chepaul track nor was it Ashwin's uncharacteristically jubilant celebration, but his non-striker Mohammed Siraj's absolute elation on seeing his partner reach the milestone.

