India vs England 2021: Nasser Hussain Won't Commentate in First Two Tests

Sky may not be able to deploy their best TV commentators for the series opener between India and England, starting August 4 in Trent Bridge. The English media behemoth will have the likes of Ian Ward, Michael Holding and Mike Atherton in attendance, but Nasser Hussein, Rob Key and Ebony Rainford-Brent will miss the first two Tests as they will be busy commentating at The Hundred.

The Hundred is ECB’s brainchild and bringing top voices of the game seems to be England cricket body’s top priority at the moment. But fans won’t have problem with Sky deploying the best of the best. India will play five match Test series. They already had a long tour as they kicked off with a loss at WTC Final. Now lies ahead a stiff challenge to beat England in England.

‘August is a Great Month to Score Runs in England’ Says Mohammad Azharuddin

India will take on England in an all-important 5-match Test series that starts in Trent Bridge on August 4. All the focus will be on the Indian batting order and how they counter the swinging and seaming ball in English conditions. If the World Test Championship final is anything to go by, the batsmen will be put under a lot of pressure by the experienced England bowling attack.

However, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin believes that a lot of runs can be scored in England, especially in the month of August. Azharuddin has a prolific record in England and he took to Twitter to express his views. He tweeted, “August is a great month to score runs in England. In my experience, the wickets are dry and the batting conditions are conducive this month. Batsmen should capitalise on this. #IndVsEng #readytoconquer.”

