India vs England 2021: No Alex Hales as England Announce 16-member Squad for T20I Series

England have named their 16-player squad for the T20I series in India in March The touring party will depart on Friday 26 February and will play five T20Is in Ahmedabad.

England have named their 16-player squad for the T20I series in India in March The touring party will depart on Friday 26 February and will play five T20Is in Ahmedabad. Liam Livingstone gets a recall to the T20I side after a solid showing in the Big Bash League scoring 426 runs in 14 innings for Perth Scorchers, but opener Alex Hales doesn't find a place in the squad despite a stellar BBL campaign that saw him smash a record hundred.   He made 543 at a strike-rate of 161.60, but continues to be overlooked having failed a drug test in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup.

India vs England Full Coverage

Test captain Joe Root is once again omitted from the squad but the likes of Ben Stokes, Jodra Archer, Jos Buttler, and Jonny Bairstow, who will be rested through the course of the Test series, have been named in the squad.  Pacer Jake Ball and spinner Matt Parkinson will travel as reserve players.

The squad for the three ODIs that follow the T20I series will be announced in due course.

England Men’s T20I Squad:

Eoin Morgan(captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Reserves: Jake Ball, Matt Parkinson

India vs England T20I series schedule 

Friday 12 March: 1st T20I India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Sunday 14 March: 2nd T20I India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Tuesday 16 March: 3rd T20I  India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Thursday 18 March: 4th T20I  India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Saturday 20 March: 5th T20I India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

