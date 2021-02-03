CRICKETNEXT

Ollie Pope Added to England Test Squad for India Series

Ollie Pope Added to England Test Squad for India Series

Surrey batsman Ollie Pope has been added to the England Test squad for the tour of India

Surrey batsman Ollie Pope has been added to the England Test squad for the tour of India, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement today.

"Pope has fully recovered from a left shoulder injury sustained in August 2020 against Pakistan. The England medical team are satisfied that he is available for selection," read the statement.

The 23-year-old has practised with the full squad over the past two days. England will have their final practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai tomorrow ahead of the first Test starting on Friday.

More to Follow... 

