India vs England 2021: 'One of the Best English Teams'-Jos Buttler Looks Back at Historic Series Win in 2012

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England 2021: 'One of the Best English Teams'-Jos Buttler Looks Back at Historic Series Win in 2012
Alastair Cook's team of 2012 remains "one of the best England sides" and although the batch of 2021 under Joe Root is getting there, it is still at a different stage of its journey, feels star batsman Jos Buttler.
- PTI
- Updated: January 30, 2021, 11:12 PM IST
Alastair Cook's team of 2012 remains "one of the best England sides" and although the batch of 2021 under Joe Root is getting there, it is still at a different stage of its journey, feels star batsman Jos Buttler. In 2012, Cook's men beat a formidable Indian side, including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 2-1 in its own den in a four-Test series.
Incidentally, current skipper Root made his debut in the final Test of that series in Nagpur. "Joe made his debut on that tour and has fond memories and learnings on what made us successful. That was one of the best England teams that we have ever had, quite amazing players," Buttler said during the virtual media interaction on Saturday.
"This side is in a little bit of a different stage in terms of journey, but certainly, getting towards that point. It's an exciting time to take up such a challenge against the best team in the world in their home conditions," added Buttler.
The 2012 series will always be remembered for Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar's bowling along with Kevin Pietersen's epic 186 in Mumbai.
In England's seamer-friendly conditions, a first-innings score of 350 is considered to be a good total, but Buttler said this team, with some young players in its ranks, would need to develop an understanding that a good score in India could well go beyond 600. "It is about adapting to conditions and playing accordingly. There are times when the ball seams and swings in England. The big first-innings score can be 300 for example and if you play in India, we play on a fantastic batting wicket (for) the first two days, a good score would be 600-650," he said.
"So, I think it is the realisation and understanding as a batsman and as the batting team and having the hunger to go on and score big runs," he added. Buttler feels that everyone in the team should follow the template Root set in Sri Lanka, where he showed how to build a big innings. "Joe Root is a great example of doing that for us in Sri Lanka, with a double hundred and a 180. He just showed us that you have to make the most of conditions and score big runs," he said.
Buttler remembers how India overpowered their good first-innings score in Chennai during the 2016 series. "When we played here in Chennai, four-five years ago, we scored 470 and India scored 700 something with Karun Nair scoring 300. So, it is a great education of what is big first- innings run in India and having the mindset and application to go and do that."
India is now a formidable force in Test cricket and Buttler, in jest, said given a choice he would neither face its first team nor the depleted side that beat Australia in Brisbane. "Obviously, the Australian series really showed world cricket the amazing strength and depth in Indian cricket.
"To go and win that series in Australia, when you are missing Virat (Kohli) after the first Test and having so many injuries, just shows there is fantastic strength and depth, competition in Indian cricket. "A lot of cricketers, a lot of them (brought up) from the IPL, so (not) wanting to face either team really, but I know there will be no complacency from the Indian side.
"Virat would be coming back, had some time away from Test matches and he will be hungry to lead and play well, so it is going to be a great challenge." Root's game plan against the spinners could go a long way in determining how well England fight in the upcoming series."Yeah, Joe was in fantastic form in Sri Lanka, he has always had a brilliant game for playing spin bowling. He is one of the best exponents of the sweep shot and he picks length brilliantly which is obviously is a big strength," said Buttler.
The best part about Root's game is his ability to rotate strike."He has so many options to score. He scores quickly against them and manages to rotate strike and he did that fantastically well in Sri Lanka and one of the biggest things was his hunger to bat for long period of time."He showed great application, both mentally, tactically and physically ready to bat for so long, and back that up in the two Test matches. He is great form and that is a great place for him to be at the start of the year and the team, to watch him and learn from him," he said.
As a wicketkeeper too, Buttler feels that in India, one is always in the game with the pitch slowly deteriorating over five days."Very different conditions to keep wickets form what we are used to. Keeping is a challenge in the manner the pitch will change and deteriorate over the five days. "There will be less carry for seam bowlers than we are used to in England or like in southern hemisphere in South Africa and Australia.
"So you are standing closer to the stumps, quick and reactive chances will be there and then challenge of standing up to the spinners, and pitch starts taking turn later on in the game. "Having said that, it's a great place to keep wickets as you feel that you are always in the game," he concluded.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking