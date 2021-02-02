India vs England 2021: Pep Talk From Virat Kohli as India Begin Net Session Ahead of 1st Test Against England in Chennai, See Pics

Virat Kohli is back with the Indian team as the hosts prepare for their first net session ahead of the England series today. Earlier, the Indian team had completed their quarantine period in Chennai yesterday and had their first outdoor session in the evening.

Today the team gathered for their net session and leading it was Ravi Shastri who addressed the group followed by a pep talk by the returning captain Kohli. Kohli had missed the last three matches of the Australia tour taking paternity leave. Ajinkya Rahane led the side to a historic win in Kohli's absence and even though clamor for Rahane to lead the team in England rose, the management has made it clear that Kohli will return at the helm.

Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/eueKznxrMa — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2021

The England team also has completed their quarantine period and the touring party has returned negative results for their respective coronavirus test. They also begin their full-fledged training from today.

Meanwhile, in other news that is sure to be greeted well by fans in a world still grappling with the coronavirus, the BCCI, and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association have decided to allow 50 percent of spectators at the second India-England Test to be held at the M A Chidambaram stadium, a top TNCA official told PTI on Monday.

The issue was discussed by the TNCA members after fresh COVID-19 guidelines on easing of public movement and entry of spectators into sporting venues were issued. The move was cleared in a meeting between TNCA and BCCI officials.

The M A Chidambaram stadium has a capacity of 50,000. The first Test begins on Friday while the second match starts on February 13. Crowds have already been allowed for the third and fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

The official also said that media would be allowed to cover both the Tests from the press box at the stadium. However, media conferences would still be held virtually.