CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs England 2021: Pep Talk From Virat Kohli as India Begin Net Session Ahead of 1st Test Against England in Chennai, See Pics

India vs England 2021: Pep Talk From Virat Kohli as India Begin Net Session Ahead of 1st Test Against England in Chennai, See Pics

Virat Kohli is back with the Indian team as the hosts prepare for their first net session ahead of the England series today. Earlier, the Indian team had completed their quarantine period in Chennai yesterday and had their first outdoor session in the evening.

India vs England 2021: Pep Talk From Virat Kohli as India Begin Net Session Ahead of 1st Test Against England in Chennai, See Pics

Virat Kohli is back with the Indian team as the hosts prepare for their first net session ahead of the England series today. Earlier, the Indian team had completed their quarantine period in Chennai yesterday and had their first outdoor session in the evening.

India vs England Full Coverage | India vs England Schedule

Today the team gathered for their net session and leading it was Ravi Shastri who addressed the group followed by a pep talk by the returning captain Kohli. Kohli had missed the last three matches of the Australia tour taking paternity leave. Ajinkya Rahane led the side to a historic win in Kohli's absence and even though clamor for Rahane to lead the team in England rose, the management has made it clear that Kohli will return at the helm.

Team India's All-Rounder Dilemma - Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya or Washington Sundar?

The England team also has completed their quarantine period and the touring party has returned negative results for their respective coronavirus test. They also begin their full-fledged training from today.

Virat Kohli's Astronomical Numbers At Home Coincide With India's Domination

Meanwhile, in other news that is sure to be greeted well by fans in a world still grappling with the coronavirus, the BCCI, and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association have decided to allow 50 percent of spectators at the second India-England Test to be held at the M A Chidambaram stadium, a top TNCA official told PTI on Monday.

The issue was discussed by the TNCA members after fresh COVID-19 guidelines on easing of public movement and entry of spectators into sporting venues were issued. The move was cleared in a meeting between TNCA and BCCI officials.

The M A Chidambaram stadium has a capacity of 50,000. The first Test begins on Friday while the second match starts on February 13. Crowds have already been allowed for the third and fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

The official also said that media would be allowed to cover both the Tests from the press box at the stadium. However, media conferences would still be held virtually.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches