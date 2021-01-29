CRICKETNEXT

You can choose two openers, four middle-order players and bowlers, and one wicketkeeper. The results of your votes will be announced on February 3, Wednesday. Happy Voting!

India vs England 2021: Pick Your Indian XI for the 1st Test Against England at Chennai

After a starkly-different looking Indian playing XI - from one that played the first Test of the tour - got the better of Australia at Brisbane for a historic series win down under earlier this month, the focus now shifts to India's home series in England, starting with the four-match Test series for the Anthony De Mello Trophy 2021. India and England will square off in the series opener at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai starting February 5 and with most of India's first-choice players returning to the squad, it will be interesting to see how the Indian playing XI will look like. The likes of Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal may not even feature in the first Test despite playing pivotal roles in the Brisbane Test.

From India's Maiden Win in 1961 to England's Stunning Victory in 2012: A Historical Perspective

Returning to the squad are Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma alongside a fit-again Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya. What will be the best XI for India to pick against an England side who are buoyed by a 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. We give you the opportunity to pick your best XI for India for the first Test. Go ahead take your picks. We have divided the players in terms of positions and skillset, namely Openers, Middle-order, Wicketkeeper, and Bowlers. You can choose two openers, four middle-order players and bowlers, and one wicketkeeper. The results of your votes will be announced on February 3, Wednesday. Happy Voting!

India-England is No Ashes But Political History Makes for Fascinating Backdrop to Upcoming Series

Despite Grass Cover, Chennai Pitch Likely to Be Slow in Nature

