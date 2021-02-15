India vs England 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Does A Hat-Trick - Takes Fifer and Scores Hundred For Third Time in Test Career

- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 1st Test - 2 Mar, TueUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 19 Mar, FriUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 2 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd ODI - 4 Apr, SunUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd ODI - 7 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st T20I - 10 Apr, SatUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd T20I - 12 Apr, MonUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd T20I - 14 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 4th T20I - 16 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Does A Hat-Trick - Takes Fifer and Scores Hundred For Third Time in Test Career
Ashwin - the all-rounder - could not have chosen a better moment to make a comeback for India - in front of his home crowd when the team needed the senior statesman to step up and make his performance count.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: February 15, 2021, 4:20 PM IST
R Ashwin registered a unique hat-trick today by scoring a hundred and taking a fifer in the same Test for a third time in his Test career. The off spinner who had returned with 5 wickets on Day 2 to rout England for 134, scored a masterclass unbeaten 106 under pressure today batting England out of the match - it was his fifth Test century and his first at his home ground in Chennai. It was also only the fifth instance in India's Test cricket history when a player had scored a hundred and picked five wickets in an innings in the same Test. Astonishingly, Ashwin finds his name on the honours board three out of the five times!
(IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE BLOG | IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORECARD)
Vinoo Mankad was the first Indian to achieve the feat - against England at Lord's in 1952. Polly Umrigar scored an unbeaten 172 and returned with 5/107 against the West Indies at Port of Spain at Trinidad in 1962. Ashwin recorded 103 and picked 5 wickets for 156 runs against West Indies in Mumbai in 2011 and scored 113 returning with 7-83 against the same opposition at North Sound in 2016.
Fan Manages to Enter Field of Play on Day 3 of Second Test
Earlier during his knock, R Ashwin became the first Indian cricketer to bag five wickets in an innings and also register a fifty in the same Test at his home ground. Ashwin, the local boy, had produced a masterclass with the ball yesterday returning with 5-43 helping India rout England for 134. He then came in to bat with India in trouble at 106 for 6 in the second innings and put together a potentially match-winning partnership of 96 with Virat Kohli for the seventh wicket.
Ashwin picked his 29th fifter in Test cricket yesterday as he saw the back of Sibley, Lawrence and Stokes breaking the backbone of the English top-order. He returned with 5-43 in 23.5 overs routing England for their second-lowest score in India and giving the home team a match-defining 195-run lead. If Day 2 belonged to Ashwin the bowler, Ashwin the batsman dominated Day 3.
India lost 5 quick wickets in the morning session and were in trouble at 106 for 6 when Ashwin joined his skipper Virat Kohli at the crease. India could have collapsed for less than 120 in the second innings which would have given England an outside chance of a win. Ashwin top-scored for India spending 235 minutes at the crease defying the Egland bowlers for 148 deliveries.
Ashwin produced one of the best performances of his Test career when India needed it the most - when, after many years, their home domination was being challenged by a visiting team. His recent exploits with the bat in Australia suggest a turnaround for Ashwin the batsman after poor returns in the last few years.
Ashwin - the all-rounder - could not have chosen a better moment to make a comeback for India - in front of his home crowd when the team needed the senior statesman to step up and make his performance count.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking