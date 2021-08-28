India vs England 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Sends Out Message to Pitch Invader Jarvo

Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin was delighted with the way India have kept the ongoing third Test against India alive. After bundling out India for 78 on the first day, the hosts had taken a lead of 354 runs thanks to a century from captain Joe Root that helped them to 432-all out.

In the second innings though India lost the wicket of KL Rahul early to England fast bowler Craig Overton at the score of 34. However, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara provided India the required stability.

Rohit was at his patient best, making 59 off 156 balls courtesy seven fours and a six. India closed the day with their score at 215 for the loss of two wickets, reducing the deficit to 139 runs.

Pujara and Kohli were the unbeaten batters.

Though Rohit, Pujara, and Kohli got India out of the precarious position, India are still not out of the woods and will require a sterling effort over the next two days to deny England victory.

Delighted with their performance, Ashwin lauded the three cricketers for their outstanding resilience in the middle.

And he also lauded Daniel Jarvis for showing great intent as the intruder again entered the field and this time all decked up in batting gear, ready to take guard during India innings.

He further added, “Keep going fellas, and stop doing this Jaarvo.”

Check out Ashwin’s tweet –

Today’s play was as good as it can get with @ImRo45 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli and Jaarvo showing great intent and grit!🤩😂😂 Keep going fellas and stop doing this Jaarvo. #IndvsEng— Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2021

Jarvis not only retweeted Ashwin’s tweet but also thanked the veteran for his support.

Thank you for your support 😁— Daniel Jarvis (@BMWjarvo) August 27, 2021

Earlier in a Tweet, Jarvis had informed that it was him who had invaded the field during the Test match at the Leeds. He wrote, “Yes, it was me again at England vs India in the Test Cricket Match, in Leeds.”

Yes, it was me again at England vs India in the Test Cricket Match, in Leeds Full video will be on my youtube channel very soon.Go subscribe! https://t.co/7DFLMeA6nP pic.twitter.com/jA5FciPtQR— Daniel Jarvis (@BMWjarvo) August 27, 2021

For the uninitiated, Jarvis made an appearance during the Lord’s Test as he warmed up to bowl alongside the Indian bowlers before being forced out of the field by the security personnel.

