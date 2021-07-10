CricketNext

1-MIN READ

India vs England 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Signed Up by Surrey for Lone County Match

Ravichandran Ashwin (AFP Photo)

India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been signed up by Surrey for their county game against Somerset. The veteran spinner is spending some quality time most of which is spent inside a hotel room as India will play a series opener of the five-match Test series on August 4. It would be a great opportunity for Ashwin to warm himself up for that first Test match if he takes part in some live action and that too in an English county game as he can get acclimatised to the conditions better.

I Don’t Celebrate Victories as Much as I Should, I Think About What Could be Better: Ravichandran Ashwin

Star India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says competition always brings out the best in him and the day he feels he has lost that urge to improve his craft, he will quit the sport.

Ashwin is regarded as a thinking cricketer who always strives to explore something new, something extra in his game and that attitude has paid rich dividends for him throughout his career.

“The beauty about Test cricket is you are always aspiring to be perfect but you can settle for excellence, so that’s pretty much I think I do," Ashwin was quoted as saying by the ICC ahead of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

“I think whatever I have achieved so far in my career is because of that attitude, did not settle for anything, constantly looking to improve.

first published:July 10, 2021, 23:13 IST