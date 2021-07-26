India vs England 2021: Rishabh Pant Joins Indian Cricket Squad To Sweat it Out in Net Session

After facing defeat in the World Test Championship final, Team India will be focusing on kick-starting the second cycle of the championship with a victory. The Men In Blue will lock horns with Joe Root-led England in the five-match Test series. India will look forward to keep the pressure on the hosts, as earlier this year, England lost to Kohli and company in the four-match Test series held on Indian land.

Indian cricket fans were disappointed after Rishabh Pant tested positive for COVID-19 but earlier this month, he recovered from the virus. However, the batter did not participate in the 3-day practice match between India and County XI in Durham.

Fortunately, Pant has now joined the squad in the United Kingdom ahead of the Test series. The Indian squad is very particular about their fitness, therefore, before their clash with England in the series opener, the Men In Blue are sweating it out in the nets. Indian cricketers are relentlessly working on improving their game ahead of the England Tests.

On Sunday, July 25, the Indian Cricket Team shared a practice session video of Kohli and company on their official social media handle.

The Indian squad featured Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane andMohammed Shami.

In the video, while Kohli and Pant were looking in their elements at the net session, Rohit tried his hands on bowling. The first Test is slated to begin on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

The Indian cricket squad has been in England and Wales for about two months now. They landed in the UK early in June for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. WhileIndia continued their ICC-trophy drought of 8 long years, the Kiwis had won their first-ever ICC title after 2000.

