CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs England 2021: Rishabh Pant on Cloud Nine After Getting Praise from This Australia Legend

India vs England 2021: Rishabh Pant on Cloud Nine After Getting Praise from This Australia Legend

Rishabh Pant was just phenomenal as he took a superb catch in the first innings off Mohammad Siraj and then he affected a brilliant stumping in the second innings to dismiss Dan Lawrence. Now, after the game has ended, former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist has come out and lauded Foakes and Pant for their show at Chepauk.

India vs England 2021: Rishabh Pant on Cloud Nine After Getting Praise from This Australia Legend

Wicket-keeping in Test matches is not often easy. Sometimes on a turning track it can just get tricky sometimes. But the Stumpers from both sides, be it Rishabh Pant or his English counterpart: Ben Foakes, both had won accolades with their work behind the stumps.

Also Read: WATCH-Glimpse of MS Dhoni as Rishabh Pant Finds Dan Lawrence Short of Crease

Rishabh Pant was just phenomenal as he took a superb catch in the first innings off Mohammad Siraj and then he affected a brilliant stumping in the second innings to dismiss Dan Lawrence. Now, after the game has ended, former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist has come out and lauded Foakes and Pant for their show at Chepauk.

One of the best in the business, Gilchrist tweeted: "Yesterday it was Foakes, today it’s @RishabhPant17 #brilliant."

Pant who is huge fan has replied to the tweet. Here is what he said:

Meanwhile on day 4 at Chepauk the writing was on the wall after England's hopeless performance with the bat in the first innings. They did not fare much better in the second innings either getting bowled for a paltry 164 handing India a massive 317-run series-levelling victory.

Also read: No Legspinner in Indian Test Team Since 2016, Where Have They All Gone?

Axar Patel and R Ashwin were the pick of the Indian bowlers and returned with five and three wickets each to rout the visitors in just under 55 overs shortly after Lunch on Day 4. England registered two of their seven lowest team totals in India in this match - 134 and 164 - an indicator of their poor batting display as much as the excellent bowling by the Indian spinners on a helpful Chepauk wicket.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches