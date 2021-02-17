India vs England 2021: Rishabh Pant on Cloud Nine After Getting Praise from This Australia Legend Rishabh Pant was just phenomenal as he took a superb catch in the first innings off Mohammad Siraj and then he affected a brilliant stumping in the second innings to dismiss Dan Lawrence. Now, after the game has ended, former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist has come out and lauded Foakes and Pant for their show at Chepauk.

Wicket-keeping in Test matches is not often easy. Sometimes on a turning track it can just get tricky sometimes. But the Stumpers from both sides, be it Rishabh Pant or his English counterpart: Ben Foakes, both had won accolades with their work behind the stumps.

Rishabh Pant was just phenomenal as he took a superb catch in the first innings off Mohammad Siraj and then he affected a brilliant stumping in the second innings to dismiss Dan Lawrence. Now, after the game has ended, former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist has come out and lauded Foakes and Pant for their show at Chepauk.

One of the best in the business, Gilchrist tweeted: "Yesterday it was Foakes, today it’s @RishabhPant17 #brilliant."

Pant who is huge fan has replied to the tweet. Here is what he said:

Thanks Means a lot coming from you — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile on day 4 at Chepauk the writing was on the wall after England's hopeless performance with the bat in the first innings. They did not fare much better in the second innings either getting bowled for a paltry 164 handing India a massive 317-run series-levelling victory.

Axar Patel and R Ashwin were the pick of the Indian bowlers and returned with five and three wickets each to rout the visitors in just under 55 overs shortly after Lunch on Day 4. England registered two of their seven lowest team totals in India in this match - 134 and 164 - an indicator of their poor batting display as much as the excellent bowling by the Indian spinners on a helpful Chepauk wicket.