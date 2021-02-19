India vs England 2021: Rishabh 'Spiderman' Pant at it Again, This Time During Practice Session Ahead of 3rd Test, Watch Video Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar took to Twitter to share the video in which Pant can be seen mimicking the moves of the uber-popular marvel character.

Rishabh Pant was it his hilarious best during India's indoor session ahead of the 3rd Test at Motera, Ahmedabad, starting Feb 24 bringing out a Spiderman-inspired session on Friday. Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar took to Twitter to share the video in which Pant can be seen mimicking the moves of the uber-popular marvel character.

India vs England Full Coverage

Sundar added the background music of Spiderman's theme to make the video even better.

After Pant was caught on the stump mic in Australia on day gour of the fourth and final Test match earlier this year, singing: "Spiderman Spiderman, tune churaya dil ka chen" when Australia captain Tim Paine was batting, it went viral on social media and even since Pant has been dropping in references here and there to keep his fans entertained.

Ben Stokes In Awe of Motera Stadium; Vande Matram Plays as England Team Practice

The ICC chimed in, sharing this post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pant himself joined the fun with this Post:

Looks like my little song behind the stumps has cast quite the web! Loving all the (e)Spiderman references, keep them coming 🕸️#RP17 pic.twitter.com/N2YWcYBX6c — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 29, 2021

The world's largest cricket stadium will also have 11 centre strips, which is also unique, along with never-before heard four dressing rooms with in-built gymnasium, said Gujarat Cricket Association's joint secretary Anil Patel.

Hardik Pandya Feels 'Surreal' at World's Largest Cricket Stadium at Motera

The Motera stadium had undergone extensive renovation which started when current BCCI secretary Jay Shah was in charge of state cricket unit.

With a seating capacity of 1,10,000, which is more than Melbourne Cricket Ground, the GCA will put up around 55,000 tickets on sale for the next two Test matches at the venue.

Recently, the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy's knock-outs were held at the Motera.

The stadium, spread in an area of 63 acres, also has 6 indoor pitches with bowling machines. This is in addition to the outdoor practice pitches and two practice grounds with a small pavilion area,