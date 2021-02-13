- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
India vs England 2021: Rohit Sharma Century Treats Fans on Return as India Post 300 on Day One
Riding on a superb century from Rohit Sharma, India posted 300/6 on the first day of the second Test against England in Chepauk.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 13, 2021, 6:33 PM IST
Paisa Wasool. Yes it was a paisa wasool day for the Chennai crowd who got a taste of live action after a long long time. And they were in for a roller-coaster ride, for it was not even five minutes that they had settled into their seats and Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck. Then fell Cheteshwar Pujara and then....it was skipper Virat Kohli. At 86/3 and the pitch turning square, some of them might have thought 'well....that will be it.' But it wasn't to be. There was a turnaround waiting to happen.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE SCORE | IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE BLOG
Those initial hours were edge-of-the-seat thriller for these ardent fans. Rohit Sharma kept fishing outside offstump and Ajinkya Rahane was beaten several times in the flight. But they didn't give in and their persistence paid off once the game progressed into the second session of the day. Rohit started playing the shots after reaching fifty, he deployed sweeps against the likes of Moeen Ali and Jack Leach quite judiciously. There were a couple of anxious overs for Rohit in the nervous nineties but his seventh long-form hundred did arrive after all. Once Rohit got to his century, Rahane got into the act. Both are a product of Mumbai's 'Khadoos' culture and the camaraderie showed. By the time Rohit was caught in the deep, the stand was worth 162 runs and England were pushed onto the back-foot.
ALSO READ - Wasim Jaffer Controversy: Don't Know About it, Can't Comment, Says Ajinkya Rahane
However, the visitors came back quickly in the final session as they removed Rohit and Rahane in short-interval. Ravi Ashwin too failed to impress but a cameo from Rishabh Pant (33 off 56) made sure India end the day at 300/6. No doubt, Rohit's 161 made all the difference. It was a Sehwagesque innings from the 33-year-old as England now find themselves on the defensive. They have already conceded 300 that too on the first day on a wicket that is deteriorating and offering variable turn and bounce. Ashwin, debutante Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are already licking their lips.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking