India vs England 2021: Sachin Tendulkar, Alastair Cook & Top Ten Run Getters

The India England series is almost upon us and the fans can't wait for the four match series to begin, The first Test takes place in Chennai on February 5 and we take a look at top-ten run-getters between the two sides.

Sachin Tendulkar (2355 Runs): With almost 2,400 runs, India's Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tops the run charts between the two nations. He accounted for seven centuries and 13 half-centuries with an amazing average of 51.73 Tendulkar's century against England in Chennai in 2008 will be remembered for a long long time.

Sunil Gavaskar (2483 Runs): The Little Master is the second-highest run scorer when it comes to these two nations. He had 4 tons and 16 fifties against the Three Lions. Not to mention he was part of the 1971 touring side which created history.

Alastair Cook (2431 Runs): Cook has been the most successful English batsman against India, reason being his outstanding back-foot play against Indian spinners.

Rahul Dravid (1950 Runs): With almost 2,000 runs, Dravid too features in top-ten batters. His century against England in Kent will be remembered for many years.

Gundappa Viswanath (1880 Runs): The wristy Viswanath was a smooth timer of the ball and his technique played a huge role in him becoming a nemesis for the Three Lions.

Graham Gooch (1725 Runs): Gooch's triple ton will go down in Indian fans' memory for a long time, for it played huge role in India's defeat at London by 247 runs.

Dilip Vengsarkar (1589 Runs): Vengsarkar accounted for five tons and six half centuries against England. Not to forget that he shone with the bat in his very second Test match in England.

Kevin Pietersen (1581 Runs): Pietersen's superb batting was the reason England did so well in India in 2012. With almost 1600 runs, he too features in the list.

Virat Kohli (1570 Runs): World's best batsman had a horrendous season in England only for him to rise to the occasion in 2018. Kohli's performance will be keenly looked at in the upcoming series.

Joe Root (1421 Runs): With 1,421 runs, Joe Root is the last entrant in the top-ten run getters between two nations.