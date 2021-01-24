India vs England 2021: 'See You Soon, India'-Ben Stokes Braces for Stiffest Challenge in Subcontinent

CRICKETNEXT

Ben Stokes can't wait to land in India as his team gears up for the big ticket series in the Subcontinent. Stokes was one of the players who was rested for Sri Lanka series and therefore he is one of the first members to board a flight for India.

Ben Stokes can't wait to land in India as his team gears up for the big ticket series in the Subcontinent. Stokes was one of the players who was rested for Sri Lanka series and therefore he is one of the first members to board a flight for India. Meanwhile the rest of the squad is playing in Sri Lanka where they already have a 1-0 lead in the two match series.

Pacer Jofra Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes will spearhead Englands test tour of India after being named Thursday in the 16-man squad for the start of the four-match series.Stokes and Archer were both rested from England’s ongoing tour of Sri Lanka but return alongside opener Rory Burns, who has been on paternity leave.

The squad covers the first two tests in Chennai next month, starting Feb. 5, with further updates expected before the third and fourth matches in Ahmedabad.The England and Wales Cricket Board has ramped up its rotation policy this winter, mindful of the psychological demands placed on players in an era of bio-secure bubbles and quarantine.England and India will also play a five-match Twenty20 series in Ahmedabad and three one-day internationals in Pune.

England squad for first and second tests: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

(With Agencies)

