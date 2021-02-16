CRICKETNEXT

India vs England 2021- Shubman Gill Taken for Scans After Forearm Injury; Won't Take Field on Day 4

The incident happened when he was hit on his forearm while fielding at short leg. Gill was seen limping and taking some time to recover from the blow even as vice captain Ajinkya Rahane rushed to his aid.

Indian opener Shubman Gill has picked up an injury while fielding at Short Leg against England at Chepauk on Day 3. The incident happened when he was hit on his forearm while fielding at short leg. Gill was seen limping and taking some time to recover from the blow even as vice captain Ajinkya Rahane rushed to his aid.

Although he kept fielding but the news today sounded grim when it was confirmed by the BCCI that he won't be taking field at all. He has been rushed for a scan, said a tweet from the official handle of the BCCI.

If Day 2 belonged to Ashwin - the bowler, Day 3 was dominated by Ashwn - the batsman. England saw their luck change dramatically post the first hour of play with the Indian skipper and his champion off spinner batting the visitors out of the match with a magnificent 96-run partnership for the seventh wicket. India went on to bat for a little over 85 overs on a difficult wicket putting 286 on the board setting England a mammoth 482 for victory. The visitors were struggling at 53 for 3 after 19 overs at stumps with two days to go in the match.

The day started with the bizarre run-out of Cheteshwar Pujara who stepped out his crease to play a flick only to find himself dismissed in the most unusual manner with all attempts with the bat and foot to get back to no avail as short-leg Ollie Pope flicked the ball back to the keeper Ben Foakes to complete the formalities. India lost their second wicket of the morning with the score still on 55 when Rohit Sharma was stumped by Foakes - an excellent bit of work behind the wickets to a ripper of a delivery from Jack Leach - the ball dipping and turning and bouncing and bamboozling the Indian opener.

