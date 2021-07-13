India vs England 2021: Team India Fully Vaccinated, Set to Undergo Series of COVID-19 Tests

The Indian players in England have been fully vaccinated ahead of the Test series against England and will now undergo a series of COVID-19 tests as their three-week break comes to an end. India’s players were given downtime after the ICC World Test Championship final, which they lost to New Zealand in Southampton. The players, who had received their first doses of COVID vaccine in India, were vaccinated with the second dose on July 7 and 9.

According to cricbuzz, the first round of testing has already begun, a day after the players were vaccinated fully. The family members who are traveling with the players too were tested.

Following the protocols becomes extremely crucial now given the rising cases in England. Cricket in the country too has been impacted in recent times; England’s original squad for the ODIs against Pakistan was forced to isolate after seven members turned positive. England picked a second string side under Ben Stokes, and still went on to win the series.

Meanwhile, a player in Kent county side turned positive leading to the entire team being put in isolation. Derbyshire’s match against Essex on Monday was cancelled after a positive case in the Derbyshire side.

The report said the Indian players won’t be in a ‘bubble’ in Durham, they will instead be in a bio secure environment with strict protocols. All players are currently in holiday mode, except R Ashwin, who is playing a county match for Surrey at The Oval.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper)

