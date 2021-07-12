India vs England 2021: There is Pressure on Ravi Shastri to Keep his Job, Says Ex-India Cricketer

Team India coach Ravi Shastri will be under pressure when the team takes on England in the first of the five match Test series starting August 4, feels former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi. India made some huge strides under Shastri, but the best came early this year where India beat Australia in their own backyard. However, the fans can’t forget team’s loss at WTC Final against New Zealand last month.

“This is speculative for sure. It will be wrong to say that Ravi Shastri has not performed well. He has done quite well but if the parameter is winning trophies, we have not done that. But if the Indian team wins the T20 World Cup, it will be impossible to remove Ravi Shastri,” Sodhi said during a discussion on India News.

“He has done a decent job earlier as well and winning the trophy, something we have been waiting for, I think the purpose will be filled. But at the end of the day, the way Rahul bhai has gone to Sri Lanka as a coach and the board rejected the proposal of two additional batsmen, you get a somewhat different signal. If you ask me, there is pressure on Ravi bhai,” he added.

While Shastri is in England, Dravid will be coaching another team which is set to take on Sri Lanka. The first ODI was to be played on July 13, but that has been pushed back after a couple of Covid cases in the opposition Sri Lanka’s camp. Meanwhile task will be cutout for Virat Kohli and Co when they take on England in the five-match Test series. India have always faced stiff challenge in England with the ball moving, and this time too they will be tested. Therefore, it needs to be seen how Shastri handles the outcomes.

