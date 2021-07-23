India vs England 2021: Thrilled to be Back; Thanks Ravi Shastri-Rishabh Pant on 'Grand Welcome'

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has thanked India head coach Ravi Shastri for giving him a grand welcome upon return to team. The 23-year-old was diagnosed with Coronavirus and became a butt of criticism for his reckless behaviour at the Euro 2020 where he was seen without a mask. Pant rejoined the side yesterday and later posted the picture on social media.

हार के बाद ही जीत है और जितने वाले को कहते है बाज़ीगरThrilled to be back. Thank you @RaviShastriOfc for this grand welcome pic.twitter.com/qy8QN2waqv— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 22, 2021

Rishabh Pant Joins Team

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has finally recovered from Covid-19 and has joined rest of the Team India in the bio-bubble in Durham, the BCCI informed through a tweet on Thursday morning. This comes as a big positive for the team who did not field a regular keeper in the warm-up clash against England CS XI.

Pant, who had tested positive for the virus on July 8 is available for selection in the first Test now.

Before joining the team bubble in Durham, Pant has undergone a 10-day isolation period.

Meanwhile, the likes of Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran, along with Dayanand Garani are still in isolation, as the latter had also tested positive for the virus.

On the other hand, on day two of the warm-up clash Young opener Haseeb Hameed celebrated his Test recall with a gritty hundred even as Umesh Yadav bowled a few incisive spells and was largely responsible in India bowling Select County XI out for 220. Coming back into the England squad after nearly five years, right-handed opener Hameed lived up to his reputation of being called “Baby Boycs" for his dogged defensive game like former great Geoffrey Boycott with knock of 112 off 246 balls.

