India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli is One of The Best I’ve Ever Seen, Says Stuart Broad

Having breached the Australian fortress, Broad stated that India would not be an easy place to tour. He admitted a lot of England players supported India in the decisive Test match on Australian soil.

England pacer Stuart Broad recently made a note of predictions and previews on the upcoming India-England series. In a column for the Daily Mail, Broad penned his thoughts on the highly anticipated series. Besides that, he mentioned that it will be a big challenge for the Englishmen facing Virat Kohli & Co and that it won’t be an easy task.

Broad heaped praises on Team India for defeating Australia at The Gabba without the leadership of skipper Kohli. The England pace spearhead reckoned that because of their performance in the last series, India will be riding high on confidence heading into the forthcoming series.

Having breached the Australian fortress, Broad stated that India would not be an easy place to tour. He admitted a lot of England players supported India in the decisive Test match on Australian soil. The cricket fraternity of England has moved on from ‘being admirers to their enemy,’ added Broad. Broad further said that the character, togetherness, willingness and spirit shown by Indian team was phenomenal. He mentioned that any side across the globe would be proud of what India managed to achieve despite being depleted by injuries. However, Broad said that England cannot build India up in their minds as they are not impregnable.

Broad called Kohli, ‘the best’ he has ever seen. He explained that England simultaneously needs to build on their own strengths and focus on themselves before going into the competition. The English bowler said that their side has batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders, within the top 10 of the world rankings. India are a brilliant side, and if England was able to pull it off, it would be one of the most remarkable series victories. Nonetheless, they know that if they get their mindset right, England too can beat anyone. England wreaked a whitewash on Sri Lanka and beat them 2-0 in the short 2-match series.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

