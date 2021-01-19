India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Back for England Tests; Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar Retained; T Natarajan Misses Out

CRICKETNEXT

Virat Kohli returns to lead the 18-member squad for the England home series with the new selection panel led by Chetan Sharma picking the Indian squad for the first two Tests in a virtual meeting in Chennai on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli returns to lead the 18-member squad for the England home series with the new selection panel led by Chetan Sharma picking the Indian squad for the first two Tests in a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

Ishant Sharma, who returned to full fitness and was part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 playing for Delhi is also back alongside Hardik Pandya, who was not part of the Test squad in Australia. Jasprit Bumrah leads the bowling attack with Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur retaining their places from the current series after good showing down under, while T Natarajan, who made his debut in the fourth Test and returned three wickets, misses out.

R Ashwin too finds a place despite not playing the final Test with a back problem while Washington Sundar, a late replacement for the injured Ravindra Jadeja in the fourth Test, also retains his place on the back of his all-round abilities. Kuldeep Yadav, who featured in only one game in the entire tour of Australia also retains his place. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has also been added to the squad.

More to Follow...

