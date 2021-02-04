- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Top Five Players to Watch out For
India will be up against England and fans can't wait for the series to begin. But before the first ball is bowled, let us take a look at the top five players between two sides.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 4, 2021, 1:32 PM IST
India will be up against England and fans can't wait for the series to begin. But before the first ball is bowled, let us take a look at the top five players between two sides.
India vs England Full Coverage | India vs England Full Schedule
Virat Kohli: A lot has changed since Kohli last played. It was on that fateful day in Adelaide that India were bundled out for 36 and Kohli had to leave the Australian shores as his wife Anushka was about to give birth to their first child but now Kohli is no longer bound by his patriarchal duties. After the birth of their daughter, Kohli will be up and running against England in the first Test in Chennai. We can't wait for world's best batter to kick off things with a century.
Rishabh Pant: Pant can be an excellent wicket-keeper but more than that he can be a handy batsman lower down the order. His explosive skills put Australia on back-foot at the Gabba and we bet he will be desperate to put the visiting England side on the back-foot as well.
Five Bowlers or Six Batsmen? Picking Playing XI For 1st Test at Root of Virat Kohli’s Worries
Mohammed Siraj: Life has finally come around for this pacer from Hyderabad. After struggling with financial constraints for better part of his youth, Siraj finally made a name for himself as he took a fifer at the Gabba. In home conditions, it remains to be seen how he fares?
Joe Root: England's captain is among the 'fab four' along with India skipper Virat Kohli. Root knows he will be up against one of the best in testing conditions. He made his debut in 2012 India tour, so life certainly has come a full circle for Root.
Dom Bess: With 12 wickets in two Test matches in Sri Lanka, Bess is the man for England in India. With turn on offer, he can combine with Jack Leach to entangle the Indian batsmen. England can take a cue from Monty Panesar who bowled brilliantly in 2012 to help England win the series 2-1.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking