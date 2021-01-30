India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli Just 14-Runs Away from This Great Record

The 32-year-old is just 14 runs away from becoming the fourth highest run-scorer as captain in Test match cricket. If he does so, he will surpass former West Indies legend Clive Lloyd in the process.

India captain Virat Kohli is very close from getting into an elite list. The 32-year-old is just 14 runs away from becoming the fourth highest run-scorer as captain in Test match cricket. If he does so, he will surpass former West Indies legend Clive Lloyd in the process. Kohli has accounted for 5,220 runs as India's Test captain which is 14-run short of Lloyd's tally.

The only players above Kohli and Lloyd in the list are Graeme Smith (8,659), Allan Border (6,623), and Ricky Ponting (6,542). England take on India in a four match Test series that begins on February 5 in Chennai.

Meanwhile former England cricketer Graham Thorpe has warned the visitors to not take Kohli lightly."We know that he is a fantastic player and he has shown that for many years now. Virat is in one of that batting orders which understands home conditions very well," he said.

"The key for our bowling attack will be to bowl our ''best ball'' as often as we can. I don't think we can ask for anything more from our spinners and seamers. We need to have runs on the board and then having the Indian batting order under pressure will really be the key for us. To take the game deep will be an important aspect for England," Thorpe said.

"The one thing about the Indian bowling attack is, it's not just about spin. I suppose their seam attack is also strong and so from that point of view it's not to just get side-tracked completely in into the spin side of things as well," he added.