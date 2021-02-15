- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli Loses Cool as Joe Root Survives with 'Umpire's Call'
Umpire's call has been a bone of contention for teams all across the world. 100 percent of the ball will have to hit a batsman's pads on impact for the third umpire to reverse the on-field decision.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 15, 2021, 5:47 PM IST
Umpire's call has been a bone of contention for teams all across the world. 100 percent of the ball will have to hit a batsman's pads on impact for the third umpire to reverse the on-field decision. It is a weird clause in a clinical technology like the DRS and it invited India skipper Virat Kohli's wrath when Joe Root was trapped plumb in front off Axar Patel.
IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE BLOG | IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORECARD
Kohli was quick to review it but the DRS turned it down as it was 50-50 on impact and was also pitched outside offstump. And in such a case 'Umpire's Call' stays. Kohli was angry when he realised that another review from India would go begging.
That’s the plumpest LBW I’ve ever seen given not out by DRS. Problem is the DRS went with the umpires call for not out for a caught behind not LBW.
— Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) February 15, 2021
Kohli and Ravi Shastri both having words with the umpire. Understandable frustration over Root lbw but it's not a good look and not appropriate for captain/coach
— Simon Wilde (@swildecricket) February 15, 2021
Meanwhile India batted brilliantly to post a huge target in front of England.Captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin put on 96 runs for the seventh wicket as India reached 221-8 at tea on day three of the second cricket test against England.Kohli scored 62 runs and Indias overall lead was at 416 runs with two full days plus one session remaining in the test. England won the first test by 227 runs.
Still don’t understand why impact has to be umpire’s call...#INDvENG— Hemant (@hemantbuch) February 15, 2021
Cheteshwar Pujara Does Not Take Field on Day Two Due to Injury
Ashwin was unbeaten on 68 not out with Ishant Sharma (0 not out) after two sessions Saturday.Kohli brought up his 26th test half-century off 107 deliveries. Overall, he faced 149 balls and hit seven fours.At the other end, Ashwin also reached his half-century off 64 balls. He received a rousing reception from the fans at his home ground. It was Ashwins 12th test half century.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking