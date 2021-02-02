India vs England 2021-Virat Kohli on Cusp of Overtaking Ricky Ponting in This Unique Record

If Kohli gets a century against England in first Test he will have 42 international centuries, most by any captain. Right now with 41 hundreds he is stands equal to Ponting to with most international hundreds by a captain.

Virat Kohli will be returning to international cricket at last after the birth of his daughter and a great record is already awaiting him at Chepuk. In-fact if Kohli gets this one, he will one up over one of the best cricket captains: Ricky Ponting.If Kohli gets a century against England in first Test he will have 42 international centuries, most by any captain. Right now with 41 hundreds he is stands equal to Ponting to with most international hundreds by a captain.

India take on England in the first Test in Chennai from February 5 onwards. Meanwhile let's take a look at the World Test Championship scenarios as the situation is heating up after Australia pulled out of South Africa tour.

With New Zealand certain to play at Lord's on June 18 for the inaugural World Test Championship, it is now a three-way race - to determine the second finalist - between India, England, and Australia. Despite Australia postponing their tour of South Africa owing to the second wave of Covid-19 surge in the Rainbow nation, they are still in the race to make the final. For India and England, the equation is straightforward: India need to win the four-match series with a 2-0 margin to meet New Zealand at Lord's; England need 3-0 win.

Despite India leading the table, currently, with 71.7 per cent points, India could find itself pushed out of the race to the final if they manage just one win in the series. India need to ensure they beat England in at least two matches and avoid any losses. Any other results in favour of India, will help them to the final. The same goes for England. They need to beat India by at least 3-0 margin to make the final.

If India and England play out a draw, Australia are in the final and if England win 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1, Australia will make it to the summit clash.