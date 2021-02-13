India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli's Befuddled Look After Getting Out for a Duck is Taking Social Media by Storm India skipper Virat Kohli had a raw deal of sorts on a turning track when he was dismissed for a duck off Moeen Ali. Now this one was a snorter of a ball, pitching and turning to find Kohli's off-stump. The turn was so vicious that the Indian skipper had no clue how the hell did he get out.

India skipper Virat Kohli had a raw deal of sorts on a turning track when he was dismissed for a duck off Moeen Ali. Now this one was a snorter of a ball, pitching and turning to find Kohli's off-stump. The turn was so vicious that the Indian skipper had no clue how the hell did he get out. Broadcasters showed how Kohli took some moments to realise that he was clean bowled. The fans were soon to share the screenshot and it went viral!

Kohli vs English spinners. Who got the best look. Adil Rashid or Moeen Ali? pic.twitter.com/cvYD082ndR — Dean Wilson (@CricketMirror) February 13, 2021

And here we all were thinking Steve Smith would be the first batsman to challenge the decision when bowled. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ERpgIJWrkH — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) February 13, 2021

Sorry Virat but utter disbelief is not sufficient reason to seek a review for bowled — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) February 13, 2021

Am sure #MoeenAli would have enjoyed that dismissal of @imVkohli.. If there is one who would have enjoyed it even more, it will be a former great living about 350km from #Chennai.. Yes, #EASPrasanna is that man.. #INDvENG — W V Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) February 13, 2021

Oh my word. What a ball from Mo. No wonder Kohli looks bamboozled. #INDvENG — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 13, 2021

Kohli falls for a duck, India stunned, Moeen redeems himself with a marvellous delivery, England on top. How the game’s transformed within minutes! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 13, 2021

What a delivery from Mo, Err... oh no..😰 #INDvENG — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) February 13, 2021

