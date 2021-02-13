CRICKETNEXT

India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli's Befuddled Look After Getting Out for a Duck is Taking Social Media by Storm

India skipper Virat Kohli had a raw deal of sorts on a turning track when he was dismissed for a duck off Moeen Ali. Now this one was a snorter of a ball, pitching and turning to find Kohli's off-stump. The turn was so vicious that the Indian skipper had no clue how the hell did he get out.

India skipper Virat Kohli had a raw deal of sorts on a turning track when he was dismissed for a duck off Moeen Ali. Now this one was a snorter of a ball, pitching and turning to find Kohli's off-stump. The turn was so vicious that the Indian skipper had no clue how the hell did he get out. Broadcasters showed how Kohli took some moments to realise that he was clean bowled. The fans were soon to share the screenshot and it went viral!

