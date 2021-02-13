- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
PAK
SA166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs
India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli's Befuddled Look After Getting Out for a Duck is Taking Social Media by Storm
India skipper Virat Kohli had a raw deal of sorts on a turning track when he was dismissed for a duck off Moeen Ali. Now this one was a snorter of a ball, pitching and turning to find Kohli's off-stump. The turn was so vicious that the Indian skipper had no clue how the hell did he get out.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 13, 2021, 11:40 AM IST
India skipper Virat Kohli had a raw deal of sorts on a turning track when he was dismissed for a duck off Moeen Ali. Now this one was a snorter of a ball, pitching and turning to find Kohli's off-stump. The turn was so vicious that the Indian skipper had no clue how the hell did he get out. Broadcasters showed how Kohli took some moments to realise that he was clean bowled. The fans were soon to share the screenshot and it went viral!
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE SCORE | IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE BLOG
Kohli vs English spinners. Who got the best look. Adil Rashid or Moeen Ali? pic.twitter.com/cvYD082ndR
— Dean Wilson (@CricketMirror) February 13, 2021
And here we all were thinking Steve Smith would be the first batsman to challenge the decision when bowled. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ERpgIJWrkH
— Adam Collins (@collinsadam) February 13, 2021
Sorry Virat but utter disbelief is not sufficient reason to seek a review for bowled
— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) February 13, 2021
Am sure #MoeenAli would have enjoyed that dismissal of @imVkohli.. If there is one who would have enjoyed it even more, it will be a former great living about 350km from #Chennai..
Yes, #EASPrasanna is that man.. #INDvENG
— W V Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) February 13, 2021
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 13, 2021
Oh my word. What a ball from Mo. No wonder Kohli looks bamboozled. #INDvENG
— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 13, 2021
Kohli falls for a duck, India stunned, Moeen redeems himself with a marvellous delivery, England on top. How the game's transformed within minutes!
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 13, 2021
Kohli falls for a duck, India stunned, Moeen redeems himself with a marvellous delivery, England on top. How the game’s transformed within minutes!
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 13, 2021
What a delivery from Mo,
Err... oh no..😰 #INDvENG
— Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) February 13, 2021
India skipper Virat Kohli had a raw deal of sorts on a turning track when he was dismissed for a duck off Moeen Ali. Now this one was a snorter of a ball, pitching and turning to find Kohli's off-stump. The turn was so vicious that the Indian skipper had no clue how the hell did he get out.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking