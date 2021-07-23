India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli's War cry Ahead of First Test, Posts 2018 Picture on Social Media

India captain Virat Kohli has come out with yet another motivational post ahead of the all-important England Test series where India will take on the hosts in a five-match series, starting August 4. “Remember who you are and don’t let ANYONE convince you otherwise," Kohli captioned the post with his image where he can be seen celebrating his century at Edgbaston. He had a poor outing 2014 England tour, but came back strongly, slamming a couple of centuries in the same country in 2018. Edgbaston where it all begun.

Remember who you are and don’t let ANYONE convince you otherwise. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/wz32WIc2Fk— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 22, 2021

Washington Sundar Out of Tour With Finger Injury

It’s still a couple of weeks for the England Test series to start but Indian camp has already lost three of its players with allrounder Washington Sundar latest to be ruled out of the entire tour due to an injury.

“Yes Washy has a fractured finger just like Avesh who had a thumb dislocation. Both are out of Test series and will go home," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Sundar is representing County Select XI in the ongoing warm-up match against an Indian side led by Rohit Sharma. Reportedly, a short ball delivery from Mohammed Siraj hit Sundar’s fingers harder than expected and he was in excruciating pain after returning to pavilion.

“It is sheer irony that both Avesh and Washington played for opposition and got hurt. But this is sport and injuries are part and parcel of life," the source added.

Before Sundar, India opener Shubman Gill and reserve pacer Avesh Khan have picked tour-ending injuries themselves. Gill has already returned home with a shin injury that ruled him out of action for eight weeks while Avesh, who was also part of County Select XI for the practice match in in Chester-le-Street, has also fractured his finger and will return home as well.

