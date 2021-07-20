India vs England County Select XI Live Score, Warm-up Match at Chester-le-Street: India Lose Both Openers

India vs England CS XI: Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara are grinding it out in the middle. The loss of two openers has shown that no one is safe in England even after getting an eye in. The score is 50/2.
India vs England CS XI live score: The run rate has dropped a fair bit since the time Pujara has come into bat. But that is the brand of cricket he is famous for. The pitch looks a belter, and England bowlers should be prepared for a long day. But as we say this, Agarwal is bowled by Lyndon James for 28 as the score moves to 41/2.
India vs England CS XI: Rohit Sharma is out on a short ball by Lyndon James. A short one from the bowler and Rohit pulls it. Carson takes a good catch running backwards as India are 33/1.
India vs England CS XI Live Score: Hello and welcome to the warm up match between India and England County Select XI in Chester-le-Street. The news from the middle is that India is batting first and Virat Kohli is not a part of the playing XI. Rohit Sharma is leading in his absence and Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan are playing for the opposition. India are 32/0 in 7 overs.
WATCH LIVE STREAMING – India vs England County Select XI, Live Cricket Score, Ind vs ENG CS XI Live Score and Updates – India have lost both openers — Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal early after a decent start.
KL Rahul will keep wickets in the Indian Test team’s warm-up against a County Select XI that begins here at the Riverside ground on Tuesday, it has been confirmed by the Indian cricket board. The two regular wicketkeepers in the squad, Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha, won’t be able to take the field. Pant, who tested positive for Covid-19 during the three-week break after the World Test Championship final, is yet to join the team’s bio-bubble after spending time in isolation. Saha is in isolation till July 24 after he came in contact with training assistant Dayanand Garani, who, along with Pant had tested positive.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed to IANS that “KL Rahul will keep wickets in the warm-up match from July 20-22″.”Once Pant’s test results come negative and he is cleared by BCCI medical team, he will join the bubble,” said an official aware of the development.The loss of regular wicketkeepers is the latest in the problems that the Indians are facing on the tour of England.Opening batsman Shubman Gill is already out of the first Test, due to leg injury, and will definitely not play. That leaves Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul as the opening options for Rohit Sharma.It is unlikely Rahul will open the innings, especially since he is playing as a wicketkeeper. The right-handed Karnataka batsman may be tried only in the middle-order during the Test series as well.In his absence, Mayank Agarwal will face the new ball against a County XI that will be led by Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes and include pace bowler Ethan Bamber and off-spinner Jack Carson of Sussex, who both have had a good county season.This is India’s only warm-up ahead of the five-Test series against England that begins on August 4 in Nottingham.
Squads:
Indians: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, R. Ashwin, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav; Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking