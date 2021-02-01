- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
India vs England 2021: Wasim Jaffer Predicts India’s Playing XI for First Test
In Jaffer’s opinion, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will form the ideal opening pair. The duo had been fairly successful as openers for India in the last two Tests played at Sydney and Brisbane. Jaffer does not want to disturb that balance.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 1, 2021, 3:54 PM IST
Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has put out what he thinks should be India’s playing XI in the opening Test match against England which commences from February 5. The first Test will be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium and both teams have arrived well in advance, considering they have to complete a mandatory quarantine period of six days. In his squad, Jaffer has included most of the players who played a significant part in India’s victory against Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. There are, however, some important changes as well depending on the availability of the players.
First down will be Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara continues to be among the top choices for Tests. He did really well in the last two Tests, especially the Sydney Test where he scored back to back half centuries in two innings.
First down will be Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara continues to be among the top choices for Tests. He did really well in the last two Tests, especially the Sydney Test where he scored back to back half centuries in two innings.
Skipper Virat Kohli will be back in action after his break in Australia. He will come in at Number 4 in the batting order. Ajinkya Rahane, who did a wonderful job as the skipper in the absence of Kohli, is the number 5 batsman in Jaffer’s list.
Jaffer picked Rishabh Pant over Wriddhiman Saha for wicket-keeping. It would be an obvious choice considering Pant was the hero who won the last series for India.
In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, who is nursing an injury, Axar Patel has been picked by Jaffer, who noted that “England have huge weakness against the left arm spinners.” Ravi Ashwin, who has regained his fitness, was included in the list at number 8.
For the ninth position, Jaffer has given two options – Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur. Similarly, for tenth spot, he suggests Ishant Sharma or Md. Siraj. Jaffer said that the two spots should be filled depending on the combination and pitch.
Check out the tweet here:
India's Playing XI for 1st Test(imo):
1 Rohit
2 Gill
3 Pujara
4 Kohli
5 Rahane
6 Pant
7 Axar*
8 Ashwin
9 Kuldeep/Thakur
10 Ishant/Siraj
11 Bumrah
Question is about 2 spots depending on combination + pitch.
What's your XI?
*Eng have huge weakness vs left arm spin. #INDvENG
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 31, 2021
Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is now fit to play, occupied the last spot in Jaffer’s list.
Wasim Jaffer’s choice for playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteswar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav/Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma/Md Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking