India vs England 2021- WATCH: Aerial View of Team India's Net Session at Motera The world's largest cricket stadium will also have 11 centre strips, which is also unique, along with never-before heard four dressing rooms with in-built gymnasium, said Gujarat Cricket Association's joint secretary Anil Patel.

Indian players are already loving the brand new Motera Stadium which is going to play host to the third Test match between India and England. Ahead of the day night Test, BCCI shared several pictures of Team India cricketers having a go at the gym and then the cricket board also shared a video of an aerial view of Team India's practice session.

WATCH:

Meanwhile India allrounder Hardik Pandya shared a selfie with the Motera stadium in the background, expressing his 'surreal' feeling being at the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad. The stadium is set to host the 3rd Test between India and England, starting February 24. "It feels surreal to be out here at the world's largest cricket stadium, Motera. Absolutely magnificent," wrote Pandya on Twitter.

Fans have been waiting to watch the match from the historic venue, which will now finally happen. The GCA announced the opening of sale of tickets on Sunday.

A press release by the association read, "Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) is thrilled to welcome cricket fans for one of the most riveting series between India and England when it opens the gates of The World’s Largest Cricket Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad after a break of six years! The booking for the 3rd test match against England will open at 11.00 AM on February 14, 2021. The authorities have decided to allow 50% spectators of the stadium’s capacity during the test matches at GCA’s cricket stadium at Motera. It should be noted that England will play two test matches including a day-night test match starting from February 24 and Five T-20 Internationals.

Sale of Tickets for Motera Test to Start on 14th Feb, Here's How You Can Get One

