India vs England 2021: WATCH-Glimpse of MS Dhoni as Rishabh Pant Finds Dan Lawrence Short of Crease

Usually Rishabh Pant is a fantastic batsman but his wicket-keeping has improved a lot as well. His brilliance behind the wicket in the first innings against England have already garnered praise and now his amazing effort to stump England batsman Dan Lawrence in England's second innings is taking social media by storm.

Chasing 482 for a win, England were 66 for three when Ashwin bowled a wider one, Lawrence stepped out of his crease and chased it but failed to get bat on ball. But Pant pounced onto the ball in a flash as he gathered the ball and took off the bails in a flash. WATCH

If Day 2 belonged to Ashwin - the bowler, Day 3 was dominated by Ashwn - the batsman. England saw their luck change dramatically post the first hour of play with the Indian skipper and his champion off spinner batting the visitors out of the match with a magnificent 96-run partnership for the seventh wicket. India went on to bat for a little over 85 overs on a difficult wicket putting 286 on the board setting England a mammoth 482 for victory. The visitors were struggling at 53 for 3 after 19 overs at stumps with two days to go in the match.

The day started with the bizarre run-out of Cheteshwar Pujara who stepped out his crease to play a flick only to find himself dismissed in the most unusual manner with all attempts with the bat and foot to get back to no avail as short-leg Ollie Pope flicked the ball back to the keeper Ben Foakes to complete the formalities. India lost their second wicket of the morning with the score still on 55 when Rohit Sharma was stumped by Foakes - an excellent bit of work behind the wickets to a ripper of a delivery from Jack Leach - the ball dipping and turning and bouncing and bamboozling the Indian opener.