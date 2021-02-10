India vs England 2021: We will be Having Noise in the Ground Again, It Will be Fantastic-Chris Silverwood India lost the first Test match which was played behind close doors but second Test will see a minimum of 50 percent crowd for the live game.

England coach Chris Silverwood sounded satisfied when asked about the arrangements that are on offer for the bio-bubble but more than that he sounded excited for the second Test against India as the venue will be partially thrown open for cricket fans. This if for the first time after Covid-19 that an Indian arena will welcome fans.

Nasser Hussain Hails Joe Root, Says England Captain Can Break All Records

"Am not concerned about the bubble aspect. They have been brilliant and we all feel safe. And from the crowd point of view, we will be having noise in the ground again and it will be fantastic," Silverwood said in the virtual press conference shared by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

"I mean if we get anything like that, like some sort of normality, it will make everything just a bit more buzz really and I think it will great. We have got no concerns (on fans being allowed for the 2nd Test). Since we been here, we have been very well looked after and we feel safe in the environment," he added.

India lost the first Test match which was played behind close doors but second Test will see a minimum of 50 percent crowd for the live game.

New SG Ball with 'Pronounced Seam, Harder Core' Doesn't Live Up to The Hype

India were beaten badly in the first Test match in Chennai and with this win, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Skipper Kohli himself lamented the body language "Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

An in-form England on Tuesday thrashed India by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. After setting India a 420-run target, England bowled India out for 192 in 58.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Jack Leach taking four wickets and speedster James Anderson three. Joe Root had won the toss and England had scored 578 in their first innings and India posted 337, conceding a lead of 241. In their second innings, England made 178 and set a 420-run target for India and the hosts could not even cross the 200-run mark in reply before they were bundled out. The win for England also snapped India's unbeaten run in home Test matches that stretches back to February 2017, during which time India had not lost 15 Test matches at home.