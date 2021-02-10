CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs England 2021: We will be Having Noise in the Ground Again, It Will be Fantastic-Chris Silverwood

India vs England 2021: We will be Having Noise in the Ground Again, It Will be Fantastic-Chris Silverwood

India lost the first Test match which was played behind close doors but second Test will see a minimum of 50 percent crowd for the live game.

India vs England 2021: We will be Having Noise in the Ground Again, It Will be Fantastic-Chris Silverwood

England coach Chris Silverwood sounded satisfied when asked about the arrangements that are on offer for the bio-bubble but more than that he sounded excited for the second Test against India as the venue will be partially thrown open for cricket fans. This if for the first time after Covid-19 that an Indian arena will welcome fans.

Nasser Hussain Hails Joe Root, Says England Captain Can Break All Records

"Am not concerned about the bubble aspect. They have been brilliant and we all feel safe. And from the crowd point of view, we will be having noise in the ground again and it will be fantastic," Silverwood said in the virtual press conference shared by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

"I mean if we get anything like that, like some sort of normality, it will make everything just a bit more buzz really and I think it will great. We have got no concerns (on fans being allowed for the 2nd Test). Since we been here, we have been very well looked after and we feel safe in the environment," he added.

India lost the first Test match which was played behind close doors but second Test will see a minimum of 50 percent crowd for the live game.

New SG Ball with 'Pronounced Seam, Harder Core' Doesn't Live Up to The Hype

India were beaten badly in the first Test match in Chennai and with this win, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Skipper Kohli himself lamented the body language "Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

An in-form England on Tuesday thrashed India by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. After setting India a 420-run target, England bowled India out for 192 in 58.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Jack Leach taking four wickets and speedster James Anderson three. Joe Root had won the toss and England had scored 578 in their first innings and India posted 337, conceding a lead of 241. In their second innings, England made 178 and set a 420-run target for India and the hosts could not even cross the 200-run mark in reply before they were bundled out. The win for England also snapped India's unbeaten run in home Test matches that stretches back to February 2017, during which time India had not lost 15 Test matches at home.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches