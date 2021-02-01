India vs England 2021: Will Anderson Surpass Kumble & Can Ashwin Make It To The Exclusive 400-Club?

India will clash with England in the four-match series commencing from the 5th of February in Chennai. A series of superstars will feature in what is one of the most anticipated home series in India in years. With a ticket for the World Test Championship Final at Lord's in June still up for grabs, both the teams would be pushing for a win in the high octane series. We look at some of the numbers that stand out, upcoming records and milestones that can be set during the series.

We look at some of the numbers that stand out, upcoming records and milestones that can be set during the series.

100: Joe Root will play his 100th Test match in Chennai

England's captain, Joe Root will become the 15th player from England to play 100 Test matches when he steps on the field in Chennai for the series opener starting 5th of February. Root has an aggregate of 8249 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 49.39 including 19 hundreds and 49 fifties. He has the highest batting average amongst the 10 highest run-getters for England in their Test history.

54.13: Joe Root's Average in Asia

Joe Root has an aggregate of 1624 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 54.13 including 4 hundreds in Asia. His average places him at number 7 amongst batsmen from SENA countries in Asia. This is a testimony of his ability to play spin and a test of his mental toughness and temperament. Many from SENA have succumbed to the heat and humidity and spinning tracks of India. Only David Gower had a higher average in Asia amongst English batsmen.

13: Number of Wickets Needed by James Anderson to Equal Anil Kumble's Tally

James Anderson is the leading wicket-taker amongst fast bowlers in Test cricket history with 606 wickets in 157 matches at an average of 26.6. He is 13 wickets away from equaling the great Anil Kumble who is number 3 on the all-time list with 619 wickets. A decent series in India and Anderson would have surpassed the champion leg spinner during the four-match series.

110: Number of Test Wickets for Anderson against India

James Anderson is the leading wicket taker against India in Test cricket. He has picked 110 wickets in 27 Tests at an average of 25.98 and strike rate of 54.8 against India. He is followed by Muttiah Muralitharan (105). Anderson has bagged 26 wickets in 10 Tests at an average of 33.46 in India.

4: Number of Tests Anderson Needs to Play to Equal Cook

James Anderson has played 157 Tests in his illustrious Test career so far. He is just 4 Tests shy of equaling the all-time England record currently held by Alastair Cook who represented the country in 161 matches. If Anderson does play the entire series he will equal the record set by his long-serving captain. No fast bowler has played as many Tests as the great English seamer. The next best on the count is Stuart Broad with 144 matches. Courtney Walsh who played 132 Tests for the West Indies is at number 3. It is a testimony of Anderson's longevity and high standards.

3000 & 200: Moeen Ali Could Join This Select All-Rounder's Club

Moeen Ali is 218 runs and 19 wickets shy of joining an exclusive club of all-rounders from England who have achieved the double of scoring a minimum of 3000 runs and picking at least 200 wickets. He will join the likes of Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff and Stuart Broad in the special Club.

21: Number of Wickets Bumrah Needs to Reach the Milestone of 100

Jasprit Bumrah has had a great start to his Test career with 79 wickets in 17 matches at an average of just 21.59. He could become the fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets if he takes 21 wickets in the four-match series against England. R Ashwin achieved the feat in 18 Tests, Erapalli Prasanna in 20 and Anil Kumble in 21. Incredibly, Bumrah will be playing his first Test at home when he takes the field in Chennai on the 5th of February!

23: Number of Wickets Ashwin Needs to Reach the Join the 400-Club

R Ashwin has a tally of 377 wickets in 74 Tests at an average of 25.53 and strike rate of 54. If he has a good series he will become the fourth Indian bowler to join the 400 Test Club after Anil Kumble (619 wickets), Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets).

1 Year, 2 Months and 14 Days: Time Period for which Kohli has not scored an international hundred

Virat Kohli last scored an international hundred in the Kolkata Test against Bangladesh which started on the 22nd of November, 2019. He did not score a hundred during the entire 2020. By the time the first Test against England starts on the 5th of February in Chennai it would have been 1 year, 2 months and 14 days since Kohli registered an international hundred.

14: Number of Wins for India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

India has won 14 of the 32 Tests they have played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk in Chennai. It is the most successful ground for India in Test cricket (in terms of number of victories). The next best are the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata (13 wins each).