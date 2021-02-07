India vs England 2021: With No International Hundred For 31 Innings, Kohli's Form A Worry For India

- 1st Test - 03 - 07 Feb, 2021Match Ended430/10(150.2) RR 2.86223/8(67.5) RR 3.29
BAN
WI259/10(96.1) RR 2.69395/7(127.3) RR 3.1
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England 2021: With No International Hundred For 31 Innings, Kohli's Form A Worry For India
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: February 7, 2021, 4:32 PM IST
Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen across formats in contemporary cricket. He is also amongst the best Indian batsmen in the country's Test cricket history. Kohli has the highest average at home amongst Indian batsmen with daylight and more daylight before Cheteshwar Pujara follows at number two. But the Indian captain is going through a rough patch and relative to the high standards he sets for himself a very lean one. Kohli was dismissed for an uncharacteristic 11 off 48 deliveries in the first innings in Chennai today after not looking comfortable at the crease for 69 minutes.
India vs England: WATCH-Cheteshwar Pujara Finds the Most Bizarre Way to Get Dismissed
Kohli did not look at ease against the pace of Jofra Archer or the spin of Dom Bess. He was tentative outside the off stump and happy to play within himself almost forcefully too defensively. Archer troubled Kohli with the short ball and the fuller length delivery on and outside the off stump.
The off spinner had Kohli in a tangle with the turn and dip the Day 3 Chennai wicket was offering him. On one occasion the Indian captain did not come to the pitch of the delivery and almost got caught at short mid-wicket. Bess finally had his man with a tossed up delivery outside off stump which turned and dipped and took the inside edge of Kohli's bat for an easy catch at short leg.
He was dismissed for a most Not-Kohli-Like 11 off 48 deliveries scored at a strike rate of 22.92. Kohli has now managed to score just 127 runs in his last 7 Test innings at an average of 18.14 with one solitary fifty.
Kohli was guilty of not using his feet against the off-spinner. He was happy to play from his crease. Unlike his partner Pujara who looked solid in defence and also when he attacked using his feet and coming down the track to the spinners, Kohli was content on playing defensively which ultimately brought about his downfall.
Kohli has been in indifferent form since 2020. He has just managed to score 853 runs in 23 matches (25 innings) across the three formats at a batting average of 35.54 with 7 fifties but no hundreds in this time-frame. The Indian captain has been dismissed for below 30 as many as 14 times during this period - which is a failure rate of 56% - very high for a top-order batsman like Kohli. Such poor has been his form that amongst the 34 batsmen who have scored a minimum of 500 runs in international cricket since the 1st of January, 2020, Kohli ranks at number 30!
Amongst the 10 Indian batsmen who have aggregated a minimum of 300 runs since the 1st of January, 2020, Kohli is at number 8.
Kohli has now not scored an international hundred for 31 innings - the longest such streak in his career. The previous longest hundred-less streak lasted for 25 innings between the Asia Cup in Bangladesh (28th February, 2014) to the ODI home series against the West Indies (11th October, 2014). His last international hundred came against Bangladesh in the Day and Night Test at the Eden Gardens in November 2019.
India vs England: Gautam Gambhir Doesn't Want Jasprit Bumrah in Second Test, Find Out Why
Kohli has gone through a period of 20 or more innings without scoring an international hundred only on one other occasion in his career - he went hundred-less in 24 innings from the 27th of February, 2011 to the 11th of September, 2011 before registering a ton against England in an ODI in Cardiff on the 16th of September.
All the greats of the game have gone through a slump at some point in their careers. Kohli seems to be going through a dip in form for the last 12 months. With the home team in trouble in the series opener in Chennai they would hope that their talisman gets his touch back and rescues them from a not so familiar situation on their own turf.
Kohli has been the dominant batsman as India dominated the last 7-8 years in Test cricket at home - the sheer ruthlessness of their performance unprecedented in history. After a long time a visiting team is seriously challenging India in their own backyard and threatening to end their rule.
Will Kohli intervene?
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking