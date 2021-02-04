India vs England 2021: Zak Crawley Ruled out for First Two Tests with Wrist Injury

England, who are already under the storm, for not picking their best teams for the first two Tests against India, have got a major jolt when their top-order batter Zack Crawley was ruled out of the first Two Tests against India with an injury.

England, who are already under the storm, for not picking their best teams for the first two Tests against India, have got a major jolt when their top-order batter Zak Crawley was ruled out of the first Two Tests against India with an injury. In a press release, the England Cricket Board has said that the 23-year-old 'jarred his right wrist' ahead of the series opener in Chennai.

"Following the results of last night’s scan, England top-order batsman Zak Crawley has been ruled out of the first two Tests of the India versus England series. Scan results have confirmed that Crawley has jarred his right wrist, which has sprained the joint and led to local inflammation.The Kent player sustained the injury during England’s practice in Chennai on Tuesday when he slipped on the marble floor leaving the dressing rooms onto the field of play.The England medical team will continue to assess his progress over the next few weeks."

Ollie Pope, who himself was added to the squad on Wednesday after proving his fitness, may get added into the team but there's also Ben Stokes to consider, who will be returning to the side after missing the series against Sri Lanka and has in the past batted at 3.

The 23-year-old Pope has practised with the full squad over the past two days. England will have their final practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai tomorrow ahead of the first Test starting on Friday.Pope had initially been ruled out of action for up to four months after he sustained the injury in August while saving a boundary in the third Test against Pakistan in Southampton.

He had previously missed three months of cricket after dislocating the same shoulder playing for Surrey.Joe Root was in fine form at Number 4 during the Sri Lanka series but may have to move up the order once again if England feel the need for him to do so.The first two matches of the four-test series will be played in Chennai before the teams travel to Ahmedabad for the last two games. India beat the touring England side 4-0 in 2016-17 before losing 4-1 in England in 2018.