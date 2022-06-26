India vs England 2022, 5th Test: ECB Changes Start Timing for Rescheduled Contest in Birmingham

The timings for the rescheduled India vs England 5th Test match have been reportedly changed keeping in mind the viewers from the Indian subcontinent. The Edgbaston will host the 5th and final match of a five-match series between the two teams after the original fixture scheduled for Manchester was cancelled owing to covid issues.

According a report in the Daily Mail, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided the advance the start of play for the Birmingham Test by 30 minutes. Test matches in England generally start around 11 AM (local time) but the India-England fixture will start by 10:30 AM.

For the Indian viewers, it means the first ball of a day’s play will be bowled at 3 PM IST with the stumps scheduled for 10 PM IST. However, a grace period of 30 minutes is usually kept to allow a team(s) to complete the requirement of 90 overs per day.

In India, a Test starts from 9:30 AM IST but in England it’s around 11 AM to negate the chances of early morning dew impacting the play.

India toured UK for the ICC World Test Championship final and five Tests against England in 2021. The first match of the series ended in a draw before India took a 1-0 lead with massive 151-run win at Lord’s.

England though bounced back in style drawing level at 1-1 in Leeds before the tourists regained the lead at 2-1 by winning at Kennington Oval by 157 runs.

The fifth Test was to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester but was cancelled before the two boards agreed to reschedule it for July 2022.

Meanwhile, Indian camp has been hit by covid with their captain Rohit Sharma placed in isolation after testing positive.

“Team India Captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday, He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical team,” BCCI posted in the early hours of Sunday.

