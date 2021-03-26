CRICKETNEXT

India vs England, 2nd ODI: 'Pant's on Fire' - Rishabh Pant Finally Comes Good in ODIs

Before his maddening knock off 77 off 40 balls in the 2nd ODI against England in Pune, Rishabh Pant had played 16 ODIs for India with a best of 71 - his only half-century before today.

Before his maddening knock off 77 off 40 balls in the 2nd ODI against England in Pune, Rishabh Pant had played 16 ODIs for India with a best of 71 – his only half-century before today. His last ODI was in January 2020 against Australia in Mumbai. There was never about Pant’s potential, but coupled with some shoddy work behind the stumps and inconsistent performances with the bat, Pant had lost his place in the ODI squad, soon after he was earmarked to fill MS Dhoni’s shoes after the 2019 World Cup.

Fast forward to 2021 and Pant has had a stellar year so far, fair to say he has come of age both in terms for his wicketkeeping and batting. In Australia, he leapfrogged Wriddhiman Saha with some decent enough keeping, but mostly because of his freakish batting. In T20Is, he is India’s first-choice keeper and the tandem with Hardik Pandya, makes them the most fearsome finishers in the shortest format. Now, with a scintillating knock in the 2nd ODI, Pant – getting a game only because his Dehli Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer got injured – is proving why he cannot be overlooked in the ODIs also.

While KL Rahul had his own demons to conquer and he did that with his 5th ODI century, Pant’s fearless batting, especially between overs 35-45, provided India with an impetus and pushed England on the backfoot.

He eventually got out after hammering seven sixes, with some of the shots only he could execute – like digging out a perfect legside yorker to a flick over deep square for a six. While it was Krunal Pandya who stepped up on debut with some audacious strokeplay, today it was Pant and junior Pandya playing the finisher’s role to perfection.

Fall of Rahul in the 45th over got Hardik in the middle and he started with a bang, dispatching his first ball – a short one from Sam Curran – in front of square for a six. Pant and Pandya then ransacked 36 runs in just 10 balls. India in their last five overs got 63 runs, setting England a stiff target of 337.

