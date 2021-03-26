India vs England 2nd ODI Predicted XIs: Will India Hand Debut to Suryakumar Yadav?

India will lock horns with England in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday, 26th March, at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The hosts managed to win the first game by a convincing margin of 66 runs and went 1-0 up in the series.

India were put into bat first and after a solid start, they did lose their way in the middle overs, Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul fired them to a convincing total of 317 for 5. KL Rahul finally hit form and he continued to be solid at number 5. In association with Krunal Pandya, the duo added 112 runs in just 57 balls for the sixth wicket, taking India’s total to 317/5.

In response, England did start off positively as Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow smashed their way to 131 runs at the end of 14 overs. However, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur brought India back into the contest as they took regular wickets in the middle overs to cause a batting collapse.

Now, heading into this match, both the sides have injury concerns to deal with. Eoin Morgan did split his webbing, but he should be fit enough to take the field. However, Sam Billings could miss out owing to a shoulder injury and this could see Liam Livingstone take the field.

On the other hand, India will miss the services of Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out action for a period of six weeks. However, Rohit Sharma did take a knock on his elbow, but we could see him walk out to open the innings. This match could see the debut of Suryakumar Yadav as he should replace Sheyas Iyer in the middle order.

India Possible Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav

England Possible Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid